Young vibrant spirit
Friendly and outgoing personality
Matric results must be 70% and higher for Maths and Accounting.
The Company make use of their own Software
Working Closely with the Finance team and Finance Manager
Afrikaans speaking and English
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Creditors Clerk
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
One of my Client in the Retail, FMCG is recruiting for a Creditor Clerk to join their team ASAP.
The person needs to be Energetic
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus