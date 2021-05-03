Creditor Clerk

May 3, 2021

Young vibrant spirit
Friendly and outgoing personality
Matric results must be 70% and higher for Maths and Accounting.
The Company make use of their own Software
Working Closely with the Finance team and Finance Manager
Afrikaans speaking and English

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • Creditors Clerk

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

One of my Client in the Retail, FMCG is recruiting for a Creditor Clerk to join their team ASAP.
The person needs to be Energetic

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Performance Bonus

