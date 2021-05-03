Creditor Clerk

Young vibrant spirit

Friendly and outgoing personality

Matric results must be 70% and higher for Maths and Accounting.

The Company make use of their own Software

Working Closely with the Finance team and Finance Manager

Afrikaans speaking and English

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Creditors Clerk

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

One of my Client in the Retail, FMCG is recruiting for a Creditor Clerk to join their team ASAP.

The person needs to be Energetic

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

