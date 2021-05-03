My client in Sandton is looking for a dynamic, outgoing Creditors Manager that can deal with high volumes and strict deadlines. Must have a strong personality and able to manage 11 staff members in the AP department. This is a pressurized environment with huge volumes and strict deadlines.
Responsibilities
- Manages and supervises the accounts payable department.
- Manages functions like AP ledger, accounts payable reconciliation authorisations and discounts receivable.
- Ensures that the controls, policies, and procedures within the AP department adhere to company policies.
- Oversee and ensure accuracy of all AP payment transactions.
- Standardize procedures to generate efficiency in-house.
- Be active on the service provider service front (towing industry) and be quick and accurate with communication.
Requirements
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree /NQF7 in finance
- Preferably from a Motor/Insurance Industry
- Deadline driven is a non-negotiable
- Seven or more years of creditors management experience. Experience managing a large team with 11 employees
- Strong problem-solving abilities
- Advanced excel skills and prior working experience with ERP systems
- Acumatica ERP experience preferrable
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills to interact with all stakeholders
- Strong analytical and time management skills non-negotiable
- An organised individual with strong attention to detail non-negotiable
- Strong outgoing personality essential
- Good leadership skills to train mentor and guide staff
- Ability to implement and maintain proper controls and payment procedures
- Identify areas of strategic improvement and implement measures to improve / fix problems
- Be hands on and must be able to organize, multitask and manage time effectively
Desired Skills:
- Creditors Manager
- AP
- Degree
- Strong personality
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Proivident Fund
- Group Life