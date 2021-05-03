Creditors Manager

May 3, 2021

My client in Sandton is looking for a dynamic, outgoing Creditors Manager that can deal with high volumes and strict deadlines. Must have a strong personality and able to manage 11 staff members in the AP department. This is a pressurized environment with huge volumes and strict deadlines.

Responsibilities

  • Manages and supervises the accounts payable department.
  • Manages functions like AP ledger, accounts payable reconciliation authorisations and discounts receivable.
  • Ensures that the controls, policies, and procedures within the AP department adhere to company policies.
  • Oversee and ensure accuracy of all AP payment transactions.
  • Standardize procedures to generate efficiency in-house.
  • Be active on the service provider service front (towing industry) and be quick and accurate with communication.

Requirements

  • Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree /NQF7 in finance
  • Preferably from a Motor/Insurance Industry
  • Deadline driven is a non-negotiable
  • Seven or more years of creditors management experience. Experience managing a large team with 11 employees
  • Strong problem-solving abilities
  • Advanced excel skills and prior working experience with ERP systems
  • Acumatica ERP experience preferrable
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills to interact with all stakeholders
  • Strong analytical and time management skills non-negotiable
  • An organised individual with strong attention to detail non-negotiable
  • Strong outgoing personality essential
  • Good leadership skills to train mentor and guide staff
  • Ability to implement and maintain proper controls and payment procedures
  • Identify areas of strategic improvement and implement measures to improve / fix problems
  • Be hands on and must be able to organize, multitask and manage time effectively

Desired Skills:

  • Creditors Manager
  • AP
  • Degree
  • Strong personality

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Proivident Fund
  • Group Life

