Creditors Manager

My client in Sandton is looking for a dynamic, outgoing Creditors Manager that can deal with high volumes and strict deadlines. Must have a strong personality and able to manage 11 staff members in the AP department. This is a pressurized environment with huge volumes and strict deadlines.

Responsibilities

Manages and supervises the accounts payable department.

Manages functions like AP ledger, accounts payable reconciliation authorisations and discounts receivable.

Ensures that the controls, policies, and procedures within the AP department adhere to company policies.

Oversee and ensure accuracy of all AP payment transactions.

Standardize procedures to generate efficiency in-house.

Be active on the service provider service front (towing industry) and be quick and accurate with communication.

Requirements

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree /NQF7 in finance

Preferably from a Motor/Insurance Industry

Deadline driven is a non-negotiable

Seven or more years of creditors management experience. Experience managing a large team with 11 employees

Strong problem-solving abilities

Advanced excel skills and prior working experience with ERP systems

Acumatica ERP experience preferrable

Strong interpersonal and communication skills to interact with all stakeholders

Strong analytical and time management skills non-negotiable

An organised individual with strong attention to detail non-negotiable

Strong outgoing personality essential

Good leadership skills to train mentor and guide staff

Ability to implement and maintain proper controls and payment procedures

Identify areas of strategic improvement and implement measures to improve / fix problems

Be hands on and must be able to organize, multitask and manage time effectively

Desired Skills:

Creditors Manager

AP

Degree

Strong personality

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Proivident Fund

Group Life

Learn more/Apply for this position