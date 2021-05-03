CRM Analyst

May 3, 2021

Key Responsibilities of a CRM Analyst

  • User management of the CRM system including assigning and managing user authorisations.
  • Serve as a custodian of data management to ensure the integrity of the data in CRM.
  • Ensure that the CRM repository is always updated with relevant information to assist the users in driving sales to their customers.
  • Provide end-user support to system users to ensure that the user issues are always acknowledged resolved within acceptable SLA’s.
  • Create and maintain documentation on processes and help-related material to support the users.
  • Develop and provide training to new existing and new employees.
  • Ensure that activity data within the system is updated and focused towards enabling the users to provide effective services to their customers.
  • Allocate and distribute mobile devices to the relevant users while ensuring that the device is sufficiently equipped for usability.
  • Maintain organisational structure in CRM for new and existing employees.
  • Responsible for initiating and maintaining system survey templates to gather deeper customer insights on customer related topics.
  • Enabling communication with users through system broadcast messages.
  • Create custom reports, analysing reports, and providing feedback to management to enhance productivity of their sales force.
  • Work with the extended support team to diagnose, troubleshoot and remediate issues and concerns with the CRM platform.
  • Keep up to date with new CRM features and functionality after upgrades.
  • Collect feedback on the system from the users and providing recommendations for process improvements.

Education and Work Experience Requirements

  • SMAP certifications and training beneficial.
  • Must have Sales background with admin experience.
  • ust be computer literate with Microsoft Office experience (focusing on Excel).

Desired Skills:

  • CRM
  • Sales
  • Data validation
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • CRM Development
  • Data Migration
  • Business Objects
  • MS Dynamics
  • Data extraction
  • Database analysis
  • Master Data Management
  • Excel Advanced
  • Cognos
  • Analysing
  • SAP
  • Business rules

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

