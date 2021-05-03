Key Responsibilities of a CRM Analyst
- User management of the CRM system including assigning and managing user authorisations.
- Serve as a custodian of data management to ensure the integrity of the data in CRM.
- Ensure that the CRM repository is always updated with relevant information to assist the users in driving sales to their customers.
- Provide end-user support to system users to ensure that the user issues are always acknowledged resolved within acceptable SLA’s.
- Create and maintain documentation on processes and help-related material to support the users.
- Develop and provide training to new existing and new employees.
- Ensure that activity data within the system is updated and focused towards enabling the users to provide effective services to their customers.
- Allocate and distribute mobile devices to the relevant users while ensuring that the device is sufficiently equipped for usability.
- Maintain organisational structure in CRM for new and existing employees.
- Responsible for initiating and maintaining system survey templates to gather deeper customer insights on customer related topics.
- Enabling communication with users through system broadcast messages.
- Create custom reports, analysing reports, and providing feedback to management to enhance productivity of their sales force.
- Work with the extended support team to diagnose, troubleshoot and remediate issues and concerns with the CRM platform.
- Keep up to date with new CRM features and functionality after upgrades.
- Collect feedback on the system from the users and providing recommendations for process improvements.
Education and Work Experience Requirements
- SMAP certifications and training beneficial.
- Must have Sales background with admin experience.
- ust be computer literate with Microsoft Office experience (focusing on Excel).
Desired Skills:
- CRM
- Sales
- Data validation
- Business Intelligence Tools
- CRM Development
- Data Migration
- Business Objects
- MS Dynamics
- Data extraction
- Database analysis
- Master Data Management
- Excel Advanced
- Cognos
- Analysing
- SAP
- Business rules
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Incentive Bonus