Customer Service Representavie

Our client in Johannesburg is looking to recruit an exceptional Customer Service Representative who will be responsible for understanding the customer and market specific export requirements, process export order in SAP, achieve execution excellence in managing export sales orders from end to end.

Minimum Requirements

At least 10 years experience in Customer Service.

Full-time graduate degree from recognized Institute with basic computer skills

Good communication skills written and spoken English is a must.

Good analytical skills

Highly self-motivated, willing to learn and quick adaptation to new processes within less time frame

Able to think creatively and structure solution

Working knowledge of SAP is a must.

Responsibilities

Understand the commercial market and specific customer needs.

Work closely with sales team and customers to provide feedback and turnaround orders.

Collaborate with supply chain partners and third-party transportation partners to determine the most effective way to execute order fulfillment to the customer

Enter export sales order in SAP in timely manner and provide order confirmation / proforma invoice to customer.

Communicate with customer on order execution timeline and commercial requirements to be fulfilled for order execution.

Coordinate order execution with Logistics, Plants / Warehouses, Transportation Partners (Freight Forwarders, Carriers, and Steamship Lines) Third Party Vendors and Finance & Credit Control.

Completing foreign trade data requirements, generating export documents in SAP.

Manage complete documentation and dispatch documents to customer in timely manner to facilitate clearance of load at destination.

