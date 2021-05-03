Data Engineer

May 3, 2021

Our Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

Minimum Qualification Required:

IT Degree/Diploma

AWS Certification at least to associate level

The succesful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Creating data feeds from on-premise to AWS Cloud Support data feeds in production on break fix basis
  • Creating data marts using Talend or similar ETL development tool
  • Manipulating data using python and pyspark
  • Processing data using the Hadoop paradigm particularly using EMR, AWS’s distribution of Hadoop
  • Devop for Big Data and Business Intelligence including automated testing and deployment
  • Design and develop data feeds from an on-premise environment into a datalake environment in an AWS cloud environment
  • Design and develop programmatic transformations of the solution, by correctly partitioning, formatting and validating the data quality
  • Design and develop programmatic transformation, combinations and calculations to populate complex datamarts based on feed from the datalake
  • Provide operational support to datamart datafeeds and datamarts
  • Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datalake data feeds
  • Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datamarts, their user interfaces and the feeds required to populate the datalake.

Minimum Years of Experience:
3 – 5 Years:

  • Business Intelligence
  • Retail Operations
  • Big Data
  • Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes
  • Cloud AWS
  • Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum

Skills Required

  • Talend
  • AWS: EMR, EC2, S3
  • Python
  • PySpark or Spark
  • Business Intelligence Data modelling
  • SQL

For more information on this great opportunity, apply now

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

