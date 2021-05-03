Developer – Front-End (Mid) at Parvana

About the Client:

Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.

They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

Developing software features.

Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product.

Following the development process.

Troubleshooting issues and assisting with complex support queries.

Taking part in the following:

Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives. Collaborative-development and code-reviews. Knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science or a related area.

Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years of experience in UI design and development including XHTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Translate visual designs into completed HTML pages while strictly adhering to design specifications Implement presentation structure and standards.

Work closely with back-end software engineers to ensure integrity of the UI throughout the development life-cycle.

Ensure cross-browser / multi-channel compatibility and resolve bugs where required.

1 – 2 years of experience in building robust web applications using frameworks such as Angular, React, Backbone or Vue.

Strong knowledge of UI development best practices and SPA’s.

Experience in developing applications using best practice responsive web design.

Experience with JavaScript unit testing frameworks.

Experience using type-checking languages (Flow or Typescript) and CSS-in-JS libraries is a plus.

