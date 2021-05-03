Developer – Front-End (Team Lead) at Parvana

About the Client:

  • Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
    They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

  • Developing software features.

  • Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product.

  • Following the development process.

  • Troubleshooting issues and assisting with complex support queries.

  • Taking part in the following:

    • Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.

    • Collaborative-development and code-reviews.

    • Knowledge-sharing and documentation.

  • Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.

  • Managing / mentoring junior developers.

Qualification:

  • Degree or Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science or a related area.

Skills / Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 – 7 years.
  • Experience in user interface design and development.
  • Design and develop UI architecture, including XHTML, CSS and JavaScript.
  • Translate visual designs into completed HTML pages while strictly adhering to design specifications Implement presentation structure and standards.
  • Work closely with back-end software engineers to ensure integrity of the UI throughout the development life-cycle.
  • Ensure cross-browser / multi-channel compatibility and resolve bugs where required.
  • 3+ years in building robust Web Applications using frameworks such as Angular, React, Backbone or Vue.
  • Strong knowledge of UI development best practices and SPA’s.
  • Experience in developing applications using best practice responsive web design.
  • Experience with JavaScript unit testing frameworks.
  • Experience using type-checking languages (Flow or Typescript) and CSS-in-JS libraries is a plus
  • Experience developing complex web applications and ideally understand some of the challenges in building robust modular applications using tools like ServiceWorkers, PWA, Responsive Web Design.
  • Understanding of the back-end architecture and understand the role of a framework like Node.js or a language like C#.
  • Experience with back-end development (APIs, services, etc.) considered favorably.
  • Experience with cross-cutting concerns in web development.

