Developer – Front-End (Team Lead) at Parvana

Developer – Front-End (Team Lead) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.
Responsibilities:
- Developing software features.
- Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product.
- Following the development process.
- Troubleshooting issues and assisting with complex support queries.
- Taking part in the following:
- Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.
- Collaborative-development and code-reviews.
- Knowledge-sharing and documentation.
- Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.
- Managing / mentoring junior developers.
Qualification:
- Degree or Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science or a related area.
Skills / Experience:
- Minimum of 5 – 7 years.
- Experience in user interface design and development.
- Design and develop UI architecture, including XHTML, CSS and JavaScript.
- Translate visual designs into completed HTML pages while strictly adhering to design specifications Implement presentation structure and standards.
- Work closely with back-end software engineers to ensure integrity of the UI throughout the development life-cycle.
- Ensure cross-browser / multi-channel compatibility and resolve bugs where required.
- 3+ years in building robust Web Applications using frameworks such as Angular, React, Backbone or Vue.
- Strong knowledge of UI development best practices and SPA’s.
- Experience in developing applications using best practice responsive web design.
- Experience with JavaScript unit testing frameworks.
- Experience using type-checking languages (Flow or Typescript) and CSS-in-JS libraries is a plus
- Experience developing complex web applications and ideally understand some of the challenges in building robust modular applications using tools like ServiceWorkers, PWA, Responsive Web Design.
- Understanding of the back-end architecture and understand the role of a framework like Node.js or a language like C#.
- Experience with back-end development (APIs, services, etc.) considered favorably.
- Experience with cross-cutting concerns in web development.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]