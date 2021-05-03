DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you are self-driven & thrive under pressure, then your technical expertise as a DevOps Engineer is sought by an End-to-End IT Management and Consultative IT Services Specialist. Your role will include Client Support, Scripting & Automation, CI/CD Management, ensure the correct servers are used with the correct configuration and the latest stable software packages while assisting to recruit new technical team members and train and mentor juniors. You will require Grade 12/Matric, 4 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment, 3-5 years Linux Server / Windows Server / Networking & Development experience and VMware skills. You must possess a valid Code B Drivers Licence and your own [URL Removed] Support.

Scripting and Automation (Assessments, Audits and Installations).

Client Requirements/Client Requests (Working closely with Pre-Sales, Development and Innovation teams).

Hardware and OS Management/Administration/Security (Ensuring correct servers is used with the correct configuration and latest stable software packages).

Packaging/Patching (CI/CD Management).

Assist the Manager in Training and developing junior Services staff.

Recruitment of new technical team members.

Building strong relationships with the client(s).

Motivating junior team members.

Performance Management of junior team members.

Managing of leave, promotions and discipline of junior team members.

Co-ordinate all hardware purchasing for internal and operational purposes.

Manage client relationships on a technical level.

Technical design of all solutions.

Compilation and review of advanced reports.

Analysis and interpretation of information from management systems to identify areas of possible improvement and risk.

Plan, perform and review special investigations based on customer requirements.

Technical training and support of customers on management systems and/or areas of specialization.

Provide consultation on the use of Information about IT to improve or optimise IT environments.

Advanced identification and management, analysis and resolution of technical problems.

Independent completion of tasks, presentation of reports and making recommendations to clients.

Share knowledge with colleagues.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Grade 12/Matric.

Experience/Skills

4 Years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment.

3 – 5 Years

Linux Server / Windows Server / Networking.

Development experience. 1 – 2 years Virtualization experience (VMware). Valid Code B Drivers Licence. Own transport.



Advantageous

NodeJS, Perl, Bash, [URL Removed] HTML, CSS, PHP, SQL, NoSQL

Android, iOS, Jira, GIT, CI/CD, Ansible, Docker, REST API, XML, JSON, YML

Linux (RHCE), Windows (MCSE), Networking (Network +), Security (Security +), Hardware (A+), MikroTik, Cisco (CCNA)

VMware, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud

Office (all aspects), Open-source Technologies

ATTRIBUTES:

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment.

Passion for technology and learning.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

Excellent client relationship building skills.

Strong customer service orientation.

Attention to detail.

Good analytical, problem solving and report writing skills.

Presentation & communication skills.

High degree of professionalism.

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills.

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently.

Able to work under pressure.

Willingness to learn.

Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

