Direct Sales at Global Direct

May 3, 2021

UNEMPLOYED CANDIDATES NEEDED!
We are hiring positive, energetic and presentable candidates with a strong personality for face-to-face sales positions.

Company Name : Global Direct
Opportunity: Junior Sales Representative
Salary : WEEKLY payments based on the best COMMISSION structure in the market..!

No experience Required but Matric and Identity Document is a must.

To apply :
Email your CV TO : [Email Address Removed]
Facebook page : Global Direct Durban
WhattsApp : [Phone Number Removed];
Teleph[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Communicating

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position