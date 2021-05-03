Direct Sales at Global Direct

UNEMPLOYED CANDIDATES NEEDED!
We are hiring positive, energetic and presentable candidates with a strong personality for face-to-face sales positions.
Company Name : Global Direct
Opportunity: Junior Sales Representative
Salary : WEEKLY payments based on the best COMMISSION structure in the market..!
No experience Required but Matric and Identity Document is a must.
To apply :
Email your CV TO : [Email Address Removed]
Facebook page : Global Direct Durban
WhattsApp : [Phone Number Removed];
Teleph[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Communicating
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric