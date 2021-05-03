DRIVEN HUNGRY SALES AGENTS WANTED at Gro-direct Rustenburg

We are a Direct Sales and Marketing company with a solid reputation of successfully promoting insurance products.
DUTIES:
- Full and on-going training on different aspects to the sales process
- A lively enthusiasm is necessary. Personal interactions will generally be upbeat and cheerful, requiring someone who is warm, helpful, and friendly.
- Ability to adapt to change
- Possess a sense of urgency
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Available immediately
If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Field Sales
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg