DRIVEN HUNGRY SALES AGENTS WANTED at Gro-direct Rustenburg

May 3, 2021

We are a Direct Sales and Marketing company with a solid reputation of successfully promoting insurance products.
DUTIES:

  • Full and on-going training on different aspects to the sales process
  • A lively enthusiasm is necessary. Personal interactions will generally be upbeat and cheerful, requiring someone who is warm, helpful, and friendly.
  • Ability to adapt to change
  • Possess a sense of urgency

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric
  • Available immediately

If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.
  • Field Sales

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

Learn more/Apply for this position