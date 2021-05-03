DRIVEN HUNGRY SALES AGENTS WANTED at Gro-direct Rustenburg

We are a Direct Sales and Marketing company with a solid reputation of successfully promoting insurance products.

DUTIES:

Full and on-going training on different aspects to the sales process

A lively enthusiasm is necessary. Personal interactions will generally be upbeat and cheerful, requiring someone who is warm, helpful, and friendly.

Ability to adapt to change

Possess a sense of urgency

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Available immediately

If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Field Sales

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

