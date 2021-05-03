Electrical Technician at Largest Manufacturer of Turnstyles in Africa

Aim:

To efficiently install, maintain and repair products produced by Company or in some cases by competitors.

Installations concluded as per customer orders and expectations on Delivery, Quality, and Cost expectations by clients met or surpassed.

Offer the highest form of technical expertise to clients, create an extension of service level that extends from head office to all parties.

Skills required:

Knowledge of products and functionality of products and installation thereof.

Planning and scheduling acumen:

Timeous delivery, arrival on site.

Courteous behaviour shown to all parties on site.

Conduct, to be of highest level, total professionalism to be displayed at all times.

Technician must have a functional level of documentation control and report writing skills.

The technician must be willing to work after the standard work hours as per customer’s requirement (special occasions).

Technicians must have an ethical disposition: as they will be responsible for assisting the sales with quotations as well as controlling minimum stock components for repairs.

security access control installations

computer literate

field service background

Debriefing and documentation control

Technician debriefing sessions are compulsory and an operational requirement therefore the incumbent will be relied on to facilitate a report on the start and finish of an installation of which if successful will enhance a timeous invoicing process.

Technicians are to ensure full understanding of all the documents listed below as well as the functionality of said documents.

Delivery Notes – containing complete scope of product and installation requirement.

Trip log sheet – attached to every delivery note issued.

Client Handover form – attached to every delivery note issued.

Debriefing log sheet – a part of the debriefing log sheet

Site photos (before and after photos)

Vehicle Inspection List

Drawings and site surveys – if applicable to job to install.

General

The employee will be requested to comply with overtime requirements and will be given prior notification of overtime.

Employees will be issued the training, required to fulfil tasks and measured against set targets accordingly.

Ability to perform civils work

Grade 12

Literacy , and ability to communicate with clients

Must have valid Driver’s licence

Must have valid work permit

fluent in English

good experience and knowledge of electrical and gate motors

computer literate

Must have experience with securty access control systems

installations

Desired Skills:

Communication

Electrical installation work

Electrical systems

computer literate

About The Employer:

Leading Manufacturer of Turnstyles in Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position