Electronics Technician

Job Description:

Performing routine and planned machine maintenance

– Identifying and responding to safety hazards

– Selecting, using and maintaining various tools

– Performing breakdown maintenance operations

– Compiling and maintaining records of machine history

– Ensuring that electrical equipment and machinery, repair schedules are met according to the scheduled time allocated

– Immediate diagnosis of the breakdown problem and identify a solution to the problem (Pre-requisite)

– Maintaining critical spares for the various robots, controllers, spot welders and various spares needed in the plant, etc.

– Ensuring that all mechanical, electrical, electronic equipment is in good working order through the implementation and control of the CMMS program, together with the Maintenance Planner

Assisting maintenance and production team with TPM implementation. (Asset Care)

– Effective management of the allocated maintenance budget

– Assist with any breakdown that arises in Assembly Plant

– Ensure ongoing building maintenance programs. E.g. painting flooring, lighting roofing drainage etc.

– Implementation of TPM Systems and training of first level maintenance

Job Requirements:

– National Diploma in Electrical Engineering

– At least 3 – 5 years working experience within Maintenance Department (preferable Automotive Manufacturing Company)

– Working knowledge in hydraulics and pneumatics, electrical and mechanical repairs, general engineering and machining

– Knowledge in quality management ISO TS [Phone Number Removed];

– Basic Health & Safety knowledge OHS Act

– Knowledge of different machine types, e.g. compressors, press and pumps

– Excellent Fault Finding Skills

– Knowledge and understanding the usage of various oils and coolants

– PLC programming, SCADA and HMI programming

– Working knowledge of robot, robotic welding cells & laser cells

– Electronic devices program updates and modifications, IT basic requirements

– Ability to read and understand technical drawings and electrical drawings

– Effective time management skills

– Good working knowledge of single phase and 3 phase electrical equipment

– Ability to build and repair electrical circuits

– Knowledge of production process, CO2 welding, press plant, paint plant, tool room and jigs & fixtures

Learn more/Apply for this position