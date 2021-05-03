Engineering Foreman at Canyon Coal

The Company would like to recruit an Engineering Foreman for Phalanndwa Colliery in Delmas.

Engineering:

To ensure that all dewatering and borehole pumps in your area of responsibility are maintained and kept in a good running condition.

Identifying cost effective methods to improve machine reliability

Weekly and daily reports

Monthly management reviews

Manage the workshop according to best practices.

Ensure all TMM and workshop complies to legal and COP requirements

Working with OEM’s

Maintenance:

To implement a preventative maintenance program, consisting of daily, weekly and monthly checks, planned/routine maintenance and pro-active assessment of critical failures. This will cover all aspects of the operation.

Specify that the correct critical equipment and equipment spares and ensure they are stocked.

Maintain Healthy and Safe working conditions in his area of responsibility e. g. Ensuring that all pinch points and exposed moving parts on all the equipment and machinery is guarded prior to that equipment or machinery being started.

Adhering to all Standards, Procedures, Rules and Regulations and all other governing legislation.

Maintain detailed service records of all equipment and machinery.

General:

Managing staff and Artisans.

Ensuring correct tooling requirements (within company’s budget constraints) are available at all times to complete the required work.

Enforce discipline

Long term planning is kept up to date

Team development and training

Knowledge:

Thorough understanding of the operations within a diversified Engineering, Maintenance and Projects Operation.

Good experience with Volvo, Komatsu, Bell & Hitachi yellow machines.

Understand and promoter of systems.

Logical thinker, leader and trainer of people.

Projects, Engineering, Administration or Systems background.

Full project cycle knowledge.

Projects and Engineering financials, cash flows etc.

Interaction with other departments.

Works and mines safety acts and requirements.

Buying procedures.

Problem solving.

General engineering and mining equipment.

Technical specifications background.

Work with Microsoft Office

Qualifications:

Grade 12

National Certificate N4 Engineering Studies

Trade Test Certificate (Section 13)

Engineering Foreman Certificate

Required experience:

Earth Moving Equipment: 10 years

Diesel Mechanic Foreman: 5 years

Opencast Mining Experience: 5 years

Desired Skills:

Earth moving equipment

Diesel Mechanic

Open Cast Mining

OEM

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Housing Allowance

