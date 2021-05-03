Engineering Foreman at Canyon Coal

The Company would like to recruit an Engineering Foreman for Phalanndwa Colliery in Delmas.
Engineering:
- To ensure that all dewatering and borehole pumps in your area of responsibility are maintained and kept in a good running condition.
- Identifying cost effective methods to improve machine reliability
- Weekly and daily reports
- Monthly management reviews
- Manage the workshop according to best practices.
- Ensure all TMM and workshop complies to legal and COP requirements
- Working with OEM’s
Maintenance:
- To implement a preventative maintenance program, consisting of daily, weekly and monthly checks, planned/routine maintenance and pro-active assessment of critical failures. This will cover all aspects of the operation.
- Specify that the correct critical equipment and equipment spares and ensure they are stocked.
- Maintain Healthy and Safe working conditions in his area of responsibility e. g. Ensuring that all pinch points and exposed moving parts on all the equipment and machinery is guarded prior to that equipment or machinery being started.
- Adhering to all Standards, Procedures, Rules and Regulations and all other governing legislation.
- Maintain detailed service records of all equipment and machinery.
General:
- Managing staff and Artisans.
- Ensuring correct tooling requirements (within company’s budget constraints) are available at all times to complete the required work.
- Enforce discipline
- Long term planning is kept up to date
- Team development and training
Knowledge:
Thorough understanding of the operations within a diversified Engineering, Maintenance and Projects Operation.
Good experience with Volvo, Komatsu, Bell & Hitachi yellow machines.
Understand and promoter of systems.
Logical thinker, leader and trainer of people.
Projects, Engineering, Administration or Systems background.
Full project cycle knowledge.
Projects and Engineering financials, cash flows etc.
Interaction with other departments.
Works and mines safety acts and requirements.
Buying procedures.
Problem solving.
General engineering and mining equipment.
Technical specifications background.
Work with Microsoft Office
Qualifications:
Grade 12
National Certificate N4 Engineering Studies
Trade Test Certificate (Section 13)
Engineering Foreman Certificate
Required experience:
Earth Moving Equipment: 10 years
Diesel Mechanic Foreman: 5 years
Opencast Mining Experience: 5 years
Desired Skills:
- Earth moving equipment
- Diesel Mechanic
- Open Cast Mining
- OEM
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Housing Allowance