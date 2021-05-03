Executive Head

The newly appointed executive Head will have the opportunity to craft a strategy to ensure our school continues to make a meaningful and significant contribution.

The key purpose of this position is to fulfil the role of Chief Executive Officer of the College and agent of the Board in relation to its decisions. As such the Executive Head shall have authority over the College, Heads and all other staff and organisations or structures involved in or associated with the College.

The key requirements for this challenging and exciting position are:

Relevant post graduate tertiary qualification supported by solid experience in a senior leadership position

Ability to take dynamic and effective leadership decisions

Proven strategic visionary acumen and drive

A strong understanding of the opportunities and challenges of leading and managing a South African school in the 21st century in the context of needed national transformation

Solid knowledge and experience of corporate governance principles

The ability to develop and maintain appropriate partnerships and relationships with a wide range of stakeholders

Excellent people and communication skills

Imagination, agility and resilience are traits the incumbent will exhibit

Ability to role model the attributes of a servant leader

The ability to manage, mentor and lead a diverse senior executive team

The College reserves the right not to make an appointment. An application in itself does not entitle the applicant to an interview.

Closing date for applications: 23 May 2021

Desired Skills:

Leadership/Management Skills

Corporate Governance

Relationship Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:



Our client, who is a Private School, was founded in 1877.

The beautiful original school building is a monument to the spirit of excellence in which the school was established. Over time, the spacious campus has been extended and developed and the present pupils enjoy world-class academic, cultural and sporting facilities and equipment.

