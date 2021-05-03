Finance Accountant

Our Financial Accountant will play a vital role in improving and maintaining the financial standing of our companies. The ideal candidate will manage the monthly management reporting cycle and the annual financial reporting cycle.

Responsibilities:

Cashbook:

Obtain daily bank statement

Create account on dynamics if not already on

Process bank statement and attach it to entry

Match vendor invoices to payments immediately prior to posting

Match customer invoices to receipts immediately prior to posting

Reconcile and save daily recon

Save daily statement on SharePoint/OneDrive

Reconcile and save month end recon

Save recon on SharePoint/OneDrive if final statement

Accounts receivables:

Create a customer

Receive a Purchase Order

Issue a pro-forma invoice and obtain approval

Post final invoice

Issue statement and collect amounts owing

Reconcile account

File the invoice on SharePoint/OneDrive

File the statement on SharePoint/OneDrive

File the recon on SharePoint/OneDrive

Report on collections daily

Pay external contractors upon receiving related receipts

Advise on excess funds to be invested

Update month end ageing reports with commentary

Accounts payables:

Create a vendor/supplier

Issue a Purchase Order

Obtain an invoice

Process the invoice

Obtain a statement

Reconcile the account

File the invoice on SharePoint/OneDrive

File the statement on SharePoint/OneDrive

File the recon on SharePoint/OneDrive

Obtain approval for payment via email or signature

Collate paperwork to enable senior member of the team to load payments

Filing of released batches

Vendor ageing report with commentary for month end reporting

Month end journals:

Accruals where invoices are not yet received

Balance sheet clearing journals if accounts do not clear timeously

Depreciation

Interest on loans

Periodic allocations

Prepayments amortisations

Skills and Competencies:

Experience

Work experience as a Finance Assistant or similar role

Good knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures

Advanced MS Excel skills (creating spreadsheets and using financial functions)

Familiarity with accounting software

Organizational and time-management skills

Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors

Skills, Knowledge, Attributes

Ability to demonstrate an understanding and adoption of Letsema’s governing principles, and promote respectful behaviour

Ability to engage at all levels and with different cultures, and build sound working relationships with the operational team and other shared services teams

Flexibility to adapt to a constantly changing environment, including the ability to work well under pressure

A team player through and through

Excellent accounting skills, including understanding finance systems and standardised processes

Excellent written and verbal communication skills required for team productivity

Fosters an atmosphere and culture where everyone is able to voice their concerns and ideas without fear of criticism, ridicule, or retaliation.

Ethics and Integrity

Makes sure that policies and programs for preventing waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement are in place, understood and implemented

Initiative

Handles ambiguity, spots connections and underlying causes.

Collaborates effectively with team members

Teamwork and Collaboration

Encourages and builds capability and expertise within the team.

Upholds the culture that should characterise the department

Desired Qualifications:

Relevant Accounting Diploma / Degree

Candidates with medium sized entity experience preferred.

Computer literacy including advanced proficiency with Microsoft Office and experience with standard accounting software packages

Strong verbal and written communications skills

Detail oriented and organized, Strong planning and prioritization abilities

Fluent English

Must maintain confidentiality and discretion in all aspects and be comfortable with flexible working schedule to meet the needs of the Company and its executives

Desired Skills:

Financial reporting

Financial Accounting

Group Accounting

Dynamics 365

Dynamics AX

CRP

Advanced Excel

Sharepoint

OneDrive

BCom

Statutory Accounting

Monthly Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a proudly South African business strategy and transformation consultancy in Gauteng. Their entire core philosophy is driven by a cohesive and innate desire to empower and work together to ultimately achieve a common goal that involves taking ownership of their clients’ challenges. With close to 20 years’ experience, they focus on improving operational efficiency and enhancing enterprise performance resulting in meaningful and sustained growth for our clients.

