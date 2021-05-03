Finance Accountant

Our Financial Accountant will play a vital role in improving and maintaining the financial standing of our companies. The ideal candidate will manage the monthly management reporting cycle and the annual financial reporting cycle.
Responsibilities:
Cashbook:
- Obtain daily bank statement
- Create account on dynamics if not already on
- Process bank statement and attach it to entry
- Match vendor invoices to payments immediately prior to posting
- Match customer invoices to receipts immediately prior to posting
- Reconcile and save daily recon
- Save daily statement on SharePoint/OneDrive
- Reconcile and save month end recon
- Save recon on SharePoint/OneDrive if final statement
Accounts receivables:
- Create a customer
- Receive a Purchase Order
- Issue a pro-forma invoice and obtain approval
- Post final invoice
- Issue statement and collect amounts owing
- Reconcile account
- File the invoice on SharePoint/OneDrive
- File the statement on SharePoint/OneDrive
- File the recon on SharePoint/OneDrive
- Report on collections daily
- Pay external contractors upon receiving related receipts
- Advise on excess funds to be invested
- Update month end ageing reports with commentary
Accounts payables:
- Create a vendor/supplier
- Issue a Purchase Order
- Obtain an invoice
- Process the invoice
- Obtain a statement
- Reconcile the account
- File the invoice on SharePoint/OneDrive
- File the statement on SharePoint/OneDrive
- File the recon on SharePoint/OneDrive
- Obtain approval for payment via email or signature
- Collate paperwork to enable senior member of the team to load payments
- Filing of released batches
- Vendor ageing report with commentary for month end reporting
Month end journals:
- Accruals where invoices are not yet received
- Balance sheet clearing journals if accounts do not clear timeously
- Depreciation
- Interest on loans
- Periodic allocations
- Prepayments amortisations
Skills and Competencies:
Experience
- Work experience as a Finance Assistant or similar role
- Good knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures
- Advanced MS Excel skills (creating spreadsheets and using financial functions)
- Familiarity with accounting software
- Organizational and time-management skills
- Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors
Skills, Knowledge, Attributes
- Ability to demonstrate an understanding and adoption of Letsema’s governing principles, and promote respectful behaviour
- Ability to engage at all levels and with different cultures, and build sound working relationships with the operational team and other shared services teams
- Flexibility to adapt to a constantly changing environment, including the ability to work well under pressure
- A team player through and through
- Excellent accounting skills, including understanding finance systems and standardised processes
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills required for team productivity
- Fosters an atmosphere and culture where everyone is able to voice their concerns and ideas without fear of criticism, ridicule, or retaliation.
- Ethics and Integrity
- Makes sure that policies and programs for preventing waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement are in place, understood and implemented
Initiative
- Handles ambiguity, spots connections and underlying causes.
- Collaborates effectively with team members
Teamwork and Collaboration
- Encourages and builds capability and expertise within the team.
- Upholds the culture that should characterise the department
Desired Qualifications:
- Relevant Accounting Diploma / Degree
- Candidates with medium sized entity experience preferred.
- Computer literacy including advanced proficiency with Microsoft Office and experience with standard accounting software packages
- Strong verbal and written communications skills
- Detail oriented and organized, Strong planning and prioritization abilities
- Fluent English
- Must maintain confidentiality and discretion in all aspects and be comfortable with flexible working schedule to meet the needs of the Company and its executives
Desired Skills:
- Financial reporting
- Financial Accounting
- Group Accounting
- Dynamics 365
- Dynamics AX
- CRP
- Advanced Excel
- Sharepoint
- OneDrive
- BCom
- Statutory Accounting
- Monthly Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a proudly South African business strategy and transformation consultancy in Gauteng. Their entire core philosophy is driven by a cohesive and innate desire to empower and work together to ultimately achieve a common goal that involves taking ownership of their clients’ challenges. With close to 20 years’ experience, they focus on improving operational efficiency and enhancing enterprise performance resulting in meaningful and sustained growth for our clients.
[URL Removed]