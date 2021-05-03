Financial Manager

Financial Manager for a listed a company in Cape Town.

The role:

Prepare monthly flash and management reports

Finalise the trial balance and submissions of accounts on Cognos controller

Prepare quarterly forecasts and yearly budget packs

Manage and coordinate both the internal and external audit processes

Review statutory returns

Review of direct and indirect costs monthly, balance sheet recons and releasing of payments

Manage all tasks pertaining to the risk and loss register and ensure that submission is done timeously to Head Office

Overseeing of accounts receivable and payable.

Assistance in stock take process

Provide support to operations

Management of staff

Submission of quarterly BBBEE information to Head Office

Requirements:

BComm Honours in Accounting / CTA / BCompt. (CA(SA) preferred)

Articles would be an advantage

Minimum 5 years working experience within a financial / accounts environment.

Solid understanding of Syspro or Cognos

If you have not had a response within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

syspro

manufacturing

