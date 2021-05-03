Financial Manager for a listed a company in Cape Town.
The role:
- Prepare monthly flash and management reports
- Finalise the trial balance and submissions of accounts on Cognos controller
- Prepare quarterly forecasts and yearly budget packs
- Manage and coordinate both the internal and external audit processes
- Review statutory returns
- Review of direct and indirect costs monthly, balance sheet recons and releasing of payments
- Manage all tasks pertaining to the risk and loss register and ensure that submission is done timeously to Head Office
- Overseeing of accounts receivable and payable.
- Assistance in stock take process
- Provide support to operations
- Management of staff
- Submission of quarterly BBBEE information to Head Office
Requirements:
- BComm Honours in Accounting / CTA / BCompt. (CA(SA) preferred)
- Articles would be an advantage
- Minimum 5 years working experience within a financial / accounts environment.
- Solid understanding of Syspro or Cognos
If you have not had a response within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- syspro
- manufacturing