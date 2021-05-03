Financial Manager

May 3, 2021

Financial Manager for a listed a company in Cape Town.

The role:

  • Prepare monthly flash and management reports
  • Finalise the trial balance and submissions of accounts on Cognos controller
  • Prepare quarterly forecasts and yearly budget packs
  • Manage and coordinate both the internal and external audit processes
  • Review statutory returns
  • Review of direct and indirect costs monthly, balance sheet recons and releasing of payments
  • Manage all tasks pertaining to the risk and loss register and ensure that submission is done timeously to Head Office
  • Overseeing of accounts receivable and payable.
  • Assistance in stock take process
  • Provide support to operations
  • Management of staff
  • Submission of quarterly BBBEE information to Head Office

Requirements:

  • BComm Honours in Accounting / CTA / BCompt. (CA(SA) preferred)
  • Articles would be an advantage
  • Minimum 5 years working experience within a financial / accounts environment.
  • Solid understanding of Syspro or Cognos

If you have not had a response within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • syspro
  • manufacturing

