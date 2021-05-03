Front Office Sales Consultant Lanseria at Crusaders Corporate

Crusaders Corporate is a busy Import and Wholesale business. We are looking for a motivated, organised and computer literate junior to assist our management team at our Lanseria Warehouse. The position is office based and involves interacting with customers telephonically and by email, selling, capturing and processing orders and administrative tasks.

Sales experience as well as Excel and general computer skills are a definite advantage. Minimum qualification: Matric. Gross salary R7,500 + Incentives. Send a brief CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Excel

Telephone etiquette

Multitasking

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Crusaders Corporate is a busy Import and Wholesale business.

Employer & Job Benefits:

RA

Medical Aid

