FSO Manager

Project management experience, Developing strategies and process that will ensure the company’s competitive. Prepare, Plan and Manage internal resources. Installation and Commissioning of Base Station Subsystems Implementation of Maintenance procedures as Implementation Manager.
Desired Skills:
- Operational activities
- Managerial
- Operational Management
- Operational Coordination
- Site Documentation
- Document Management and billing
- Manage and Plan Site Acceptance
- Plan and coordinate admin resources around site requirements
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric