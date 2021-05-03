FSO Manager

Project management experience, Developing strategies and process that will ensure the company’s competitive. Prepare, Plan and Manage internal resources. Installation and Commissioning of Base Station Subsystems Implementation of Maintenance procedures as Implementation Manager.

Desired Skills:

Operational activities

Managerial

Operational Management

Operational Coordination

Site Documentation

Document Management and billing

Manage and Plan Site Acceptance

Plan and coordinate admin resources around site requirements

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

