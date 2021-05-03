Group Risk Claims Assessor

A fantastic monthly incentive is paid on top of the basic salary – monthly
You’ll be based at head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. You’ll report to the Head of Claims
responsible for Claims.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Relevant tertiary qualification; a medical degree beneficial (Occupational therapist,
physiotherapist or nursing)
-
Duties
-
Analyse and make decisions on claims
- Investigate and determine level of risk for potential claims
- Evaluate medical reports
- Assess temp/permanent capacity claims
- Assess claims for additional medical requirements
- Synopsis Claims
- Presentation and discussion of claims at internal committee meeting
- Experience:
- Minimum 2-3 years’ experience as a Group Risk assessor
- Experience in group and life individual life claims essential
- Sound Business and Operational knowledge of Insurance industry
- Good knowledge of the business administration platforms
- Familiar with Compliance Processes and Procedures in the Insurance Industry
- Familiar with the business products and their rules and workings
- Understanding structures of products
- Skills
- MS Office and PC literate
- Team Player
- Customer Champion
- Relationship management
- You are able to take ownership and accountability
- You are able to multi-task
- You have negotiation skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- You are able to operate effectively under pressure
- You have an analytical mind and above average problem-solving techniques
- You have good time management skills
- You are proactive and innovative
- You have problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- Experience in group and life individual life claims essential
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree