Group Risk Claims Assessor

A fantastic monthly incentive is paid on top of the basic salary – monthly

You’ll be based at head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. You’ll report to the Head of Claims

responsible for Claims.

Qualifications:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Relevant tertiary qualification; a medical degree beneficial (Occupational therapist,

physiotherapist or nursing)

Analyse and make decisions on claims

Investigate and determine level of risk for potential claims

Evaluate medical reports

Assess temp/permanent capacity claims

Assess claims for additional medical requirements

Synopsis Claims

Presentation and discussion of claims at internal committee meeting

Experience:

Minimum 2-3 years’ experience as a Group Risk assessor

Experience in group and life individual life claims essential

Sound Business and Operational knowledge of Insurance industry

Good knowledge of the business administration platforms

Familiar with Compliance Processes and Procedures in the Insurance Industry

Familiar with the business products and their rules and workings

Understanding structures of products

Skills

MS Office and PC literate

Team Player

Customer Champion

Relationship management

You are able to take ownership and accountability

You are able to multi-task

You have negotiation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

You are able to operate effectively under pressure

You have an analytical mind and above average problem-solving techniques

You have good time management skills

You are proactive and innovative

You have problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

