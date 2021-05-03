Group Risk Claims Assessor

May 3, 2021

A fantastic monthly incentive is paid on top of the basic salary – monthly

You’ll be based at head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. You’ll report to the Head of Claims
responsible for Claims.

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
  • Relevant tertiary qualification; a medical degree beneficial (Occupational therapist,
    physiotherapist or nursing)

  • Duties

  • Analyse and make decisions on claims

  • Investigate and determine level of risk for potential claims
  • Evaluate medical reports
  • Assess temp/permanent capacity claims
  • Assess claims for additional medical requirements
  • Synopsis Claims
  • Presentation and discussion of claims at internal committee meeting
  • Experience:
  • Minimum 2-3 years’ experience as a Group Risk assessor
  • Experience in group and life individual life claims essential
  • Sound Business and Operational knowledge of Insurance industry
  • Good knowledge of the business administration platforms
  • Familiar with Compliance Processes and Procedures in the Insurance Industry
  • Familiar with the business products and their rules and workings
  • Understanding structures of products
  • Skills
  • MS Office and PC literate
  • Team Player
  • Customer Champion
  • Relationship management
  • You are able to take ownership and accountability
  • You are able to multi-task
  • You have negotiation skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • You are able to operate effectively under pressure
  • You have an analytical mind and above average problem-solving techniques
  • You have good time management skills
  • You are proactive and innovative
  • You have problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

