Half Day Bookkeeper

Bookkeeping to Trial Balance on Pastel Partner

Full Debtors and Creditors function

VAT returns

Preparing of payments

Ad hoc admin like company insurance, licencing of vehicles

Working hours 8am to 1pm

Looking for an energetic, self starter with own car

Ability to speak Afrikaans is a definite advantageous

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Pastel

Trial Balance

Excel

VAT

About The Employer:

A small but well established manufacturing company based in Linbro Park

