Half Day Bookkeeper

May 3, 2021

  • Bookkeeping to Trial Balance on Pastel Partner
  • Full Debtors and Creditors function
  • VAT returns
  • Preparing of payments
  • Ad hoc admin like company insurance, licencing of vehicles

Working hours 8am to 1pm

Looking for an energetic, self starter with own car
Ability to speak Afrikaans is a definite advantageous

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Pastel
  • Trial Balance
  • Excel
  • VAT

About The Employer:

A small but well established manufacturing company based in Linbro Park

