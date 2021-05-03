Half Day Bookkeeper

- Bookkeeping to Trial Balance on Pastel Partner
- Full Debtors and Creditors function
- VAT returns
- Preparing of payments
- Ad hoc admin like company insurance, licencing of vehicles
Working hours 8am to 1pm
Looking for an energetic, self starter with own car
Ability to speak Afrikaans is a definite advantageous
If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Pastel
- Trial Balance
- Excel
- VAT
About The Employer:
A small but well established manufacturing company based in Linbro Park