HR Business Partner (Psychometrist/Psychologist)

6 Months Temp Contract

Role Purpose:

The Human Capital Business Partner will partner with leadership to develop and implement the People Strategy as articulated in team goals that enables business objectives and goals in light with the company Strategy.

Experience and Qualifications:

Qualifications:

Honours degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Social or Behavioural Sciences

Registered Psychometrist (Required)

Masters degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology (preferred)

Registered Industrial psychologist with the HPCSA (preferred)

Experience:

At least 5 years HC Business Partner or HC advisory experience within a business environment

3-5 years of implementing transformative HC processes

Knowledge of and experience in HC practices and legislation

Knowledge of and experience in South African Labour Laws and processes

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Cultural Enablement: Game plan Credo Culture/ Leadership/ Behaviours: Performance Engage and partner with business to understand their needs to develop and implement integrated tactical and operational people plans and HC solutions in response to business and people challenges. Drive the implementation and adoption of various HC practices and processes using various methodologies such as facilitation, training and consultation to educate employees and line managers on these practices. Promote efforts to measure employee satisfaction and climate within supported client groups and facilitate action planning to improve employee engagement and overall workplace culture. Advise, coach and support managers on the wide range of leadership activities, including the design, implementation and facilitation of change programmes, sponsored and lead by leaders. Implement leadership development initiatives in partnership with OE, OD and L&D, to empower and enable leaders across business; together with the active management of leadership development programmes. Design and implement programs to facilitate performance improvement. Influence and partner with key business decisions to ensure the effective management of employees through the fair, efficient and pragmatic application of best practice. Provide, consultation, advice and coordination to business in the areas of workforce planning, talent management, succession planning, onboarding and performance management to align the needs of the business to the workforce. Support business in the implementation of people practices in line with the People Strategy and agreed focus areas and the operational needs of the business. Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise and implement HC solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives.

Recruitment, Selection, Induction & Stay Interviews

Continuous learning, Onboarding and Vesting

Transformation: Diversity & Inclusion, EE And Exit Interviews

