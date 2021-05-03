Position: HR & Payroll Administrator #HRP
Location: Centurion
Type: Permanent
Salary: Market-related
Start Date: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
The ideal candidate will be responsible for the smooth and efficient provision of HR administration and payroll processing services to the business. The role requires an experienced customer-focused HR/payroll professional with a keen eye for detail and the ability to improve and optimize systems and processes
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Payroll / HR Degree (or equivalent)
- 2 to 3 years experience in HR generalist HR/HR admin
- 2-3 years’ experience on Sage VIP payroll
- Knowledge and experience of VIP Payroll management principles, policies and practices and payroll related statutory requirements
- Excellent numerical and analytical aptitude
- Attention to detail
- Well-developed communication and interpersonal skills – both verbal and written
- Sound knowledge of South African Labour Law e.g. Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Labour Relations Acts, Skills Development Act, etc.
- Intermediate MS Office skills, esp. Excel
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- HR Administration – manage all administration i.e. drafting of letters, contracts, company benefits (Medical Aid, Provident Fund & Group Life), termination letters & documentation
- Ensuring Employee files are maintained and up to date
- Scheduling of all training courses and managing administration thereof including liaison and sourcing of training providers if and when required
- Ensuring Employee files are maintained and up to date
- Resolve employee queries
- Assist the HR Manager with Employee Assistance Program initiatives (EAP)
- Recruitment & Selection – full function
- Employee Relations – warnings, disciplinary procedures,
- Reporting and Systems – COID, Employment Equity, Skills & BEE
- Develop ad hoc reports as and when required
- Payroll processing – full payroll function including SARS submissions, UIF and any other statutory submissions
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #HRP as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Recruitment & Selection
- Employee Relations
- Employment Equity
- BEE
- Reporting
- Payroll Processing
- Payroll Administration
- HR Administration
- South African Labour Law
- Employee Assistance Program
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma