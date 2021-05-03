HR & Payroll Administrator

Position: HR & Payroll Administrator #HRP

Location: Centurion

Type: Permanent

Salary: Market-related

Start Date: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

The ideal candidate will be responsible for the smooth and efficient provision of HR administration and payroll processing services to the business. The role requires an experienced customer-focused HR/payroll professional with a keen eye for detail and the ability to improve and optimize systems and processes

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Payroll / HR Degree (or equivalent)

2 to 3 years experience in HR generalist HR/HR admin

2-3 years’ experience on Sage VIP payroll

Knowledge and experience of VIP Payroll management principles, policies and practices and payroll related statutory requirements

Excellent numerical and analytical aptitude

Attention to detail

Well-developed communication and interpersonal skills – both verbal and written

Sound knowledge of South African Labour Law e.g. Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Labour Relations Acts, Skills Development Act, etc.

Intermediate MS Office skills, esp. Excel

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

HR Administration – manage all administration i.e. drafting of letters, contracts, company benefits (Medical Aid, Provident Fund & Group Life), termination letters & documentation

Ensuring Employee files are maintained and up to date

Scheduling of all training courses and managing administration thereof including liaison and sourcing of training providers if and when required

Resolve employee queries

Assist the HR Manager with Employee Assistance Program initiatives (EAP)

Recruitment & Selection – full function

Employee Relations – warnings, disciplinary procedures,

Reporting and Systems – COID, Employment Equity, Skills & BEE

Develop ad hoc reports as and when required

Payroll processing – full payroll function including SARS submissions, UIF and any other statutory submissions

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #HRP as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

