HR & Payroll Administrator

May 3, 2021

Position: HR & Payroll Administrator #HRP
Location: Centurion
Type: Permanent
Salary: Market-related
Start Date: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:
The ideal candidate will be responsible for the smooth and efficient provision of HR administration and payroll processing services to the business. The role requires an experienced customer-focused HR/payroll professional with a keen eye for detail and the ability to improve and optimize systems and processes

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric
  • Payroll / HR Degree (or equivalent)
  • 2 to 3 years experience in HR generalist HR/HR admin
  • 2-3 years’ experience on Sage VIP payroll
  • Knowledge and experience of VIP Payroll management principles, policies and practices and payroll related statutory requirements
  • Excellent numerical and analytical aptitude
  • Attention to detail
  • Well-developed communication and interpersonal skills – both verbal and written
  • Sound knowledge of South African Labour Law e.g. Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Labour Relations Acts, Skills Development Act, etc.
  • Intermediate MS Office skills, esp. Excel

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • HR Administration – manage all administration i.e. drafting of letters, contracts, company benefits (Medical Aid, Provident Fund & Group Life), termination letters & documentation
  • Ensuring Employee files are maintained and up to date
  • Scheduling of all training courses and managing administration thereof including liaison and sourcing of training providers if and when required
  • Resolve employee queries
  • Assist the HR Manager with Employee Assistance Program initiatives (EAP)
  • Recruitment & Selection – full function
  • Employee Relations – warnings, disciplinary procedures,
  • Reporting and Systems – COID, Employment Equity, Skills & BEE
  • Develop ad hoc reports as and when required
  • Payroll processing – full payroll function including SARS submissions, UIF and any other statutory submissions

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #HRP as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • Recruitment & Selection
  • Employee Relations
  • Employment Equity
  • BEE
  • Reporting
  • Payroll Processing
  • Payroll Administration
  • HR Administration
  • South African Labour Law
  • Employee Assistance Program

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

