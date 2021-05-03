Intermediate C# Developer – Century City – Cape Town – R480k to R700k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Product shop specialising in Mobile payments platform is looking for top C# Developers to develop and maintain their server-side components! You will join a highly leveraged technical team that has buy-in and autonomy to solve problems using whatever tools and means are fit for purpose.
This is your opportunity to build robust and re-usable software components in a fast-paced environment.
Here’s what you will need:
- 5 years’ experience in C# and SQL
- Experience with .NET framework and .NET Core, AWS: ECS, DynamoDB, API gateway, EC2, etc, RabbitMQ and Microsoft SQL Server, GIT
- Experience with web standards and Protocols: REST, HTTP, AMQP
- Experience with both iterative and traditional software development life cycles.
- Experience with Azure Dev Ops
- You are focused on delivering quality software components that are robust and re-usable within a collaborative team
- You are comfortable architecting solutions and taking ownership of a project
Qualifications:
- BSc / IT Related qualification
Reference Number for this position is SZ49248 which is a permanent position based in Century City – Cape Town, offering a salary of R480k to R720k per annum CTC, salary negotiable on experience. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed], at www . e-merge . co . za or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- NET Core
- AWS
- REST
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma