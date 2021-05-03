Intermediate C# Developer – Century City – Cape Town – R480k to R700k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Product shop specialising in Mobile payments platform is looking for top C# Developers to develop and maintain their server-side components! You will join a highly leveraged technical team that has buy-in and autonomy to solve problems using whatever tools and means are fit for purpose.

This is your opportunity to build robust and re-usable software components in a fast-paced environment.

Here’s what you will need:

5 years’ experience in C# and SQL

Experience with .NET framework and .NET Core, AWS: ECS, DynamoDB, API gateway, EC2, etc, RabbitMQ and Microsoft SQL Server, GIT

Experience with web standards and Protocols: REST, HTTP, AMQP

Experience with both iterative and traditional software development life cycles.

Experience with Azure Dev Ops

You are focused on delivering quality software components that are robust and re-usable within a collaborative team

You are comfortable architecting solutions and taking ownership of a project

Qualifications:

BSc / IT Related qualification

Reference Number for this position is SZ49248 which is a permanent position based in Century City – Cape Town, offering a salary of R480k to R720k per annum CTC, salary negotiable on experience.

