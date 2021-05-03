Intermediate Fullstack PHP Developer

Our client is looking for a Fullstack PHP Developer who ideally has a background in financial trading environments and enjoys working in a small, informal environment.
Requirements:
- University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite
- Full Stack development in PHP, Python, JavaScript and related environments
- SQL scripting
- NoSQL DB scripting
- Linux bash shell scripting
- Amazon AWS or related cloud architecture design
- Docker configuration design
- Version control using GIT
You will be required to:
- Perform full-stack software application design and development using PHP, Python, JavaScript and related technologies
- Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS
- Work in a small, non-formal, fun but challenging environment with like-minded experts in the field.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Python
- Javascript
- SQL scripting
- NoSQL DB scripting
- Linux bash shell scripting
- AWS
- Docker
- Git
- software application design and development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client pride themselves on their commitment to service excellence and ongoing market leadership through developing innovative new products.