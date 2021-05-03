Intermediate Fullstack PHP Developer

Our client is looking for a Fullstack PHP Developer who ideally has a background in financial trading environments and enjoys working in a small, informal environment.

Requirements:

University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite

Full Stack development in PHP, Python, JavaScript and related environments

SQL scripting

NoSQL DB scripting

Linux bash shell scripting

Amazon AWS or related cloud architecture design

Docker configuration design

Version control using GIT

You will be required to:

Perform full-stack software application design and development using PHP, Python, JavaScript and related technologies

Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS

Work in a small, non-formal, fun but challenging environment with like-minded experts in the field.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Python

Javascript

SQL scripting

NoSQL DB scripting

Linux bash shell scripting

AWS

Docker

Git

software application design and development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client pride themselves on their commitment to service excellence and ongoing market leadership through developing innovative new products.

Learn more/Apply for this position