Intermediate Fullstack PHP Developer

May 3, 2021

Our client is looking for a Fullstack PHP Developer who ideally has a background in financial trading environments and enjoys working in a small, informal environment.

Requirements:

  • University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite
  • Full Stack development in PHP, Python, JavaScript and related environments
  • SQL scripting
  • NoSQL DB scripting
  • Linux bash shell scripting
  • Amazon AWS or related cloud architecture design
  • Docker configuration design
  • Version control using GIT

You will be required to:

  • Perform full-stack software application design and development using PHP, Python, JavaScript and related technologies
  • Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS
  • Work in a small, non-formal, fun but challenging environment with like-minded experts in the field.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Python
  • Javascript
  • SQL scripting
  • NoSQL DB scripting
  • Linux bash shell scripting
  • AWS
  • Docker
  • Git
  • software application design and development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client pride themselves on their commitment to service excellence and ongoing market leadership through developing innovative new products.

