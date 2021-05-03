Internal Auditor

Internal Auditor – Temp Month to month per hour – Johannesburg – Start Immediately

Main Purpose of Job

The Internal Auditor reports to the Audit Manager and is responsible for the execution of internal audit engagements. The incumbent will be responsible for performing the entire audit process by planning, executing and reporting internal auditing activities. All audit work must conform to the International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing

Assist the Audit & Risk Manager in maintaining effective and efficient controls by evaluating the controls in place to mitigate risk and develop recommendations for enhanced improvement.

Internal Audit

To plan, execute and conclude on financial, regulatory, compliance or operational ad-hocreviews or audits.

Coordinate and facilitate the activities of the Internal & Risk Audit Function

Proactively audit processes, practices and documents to identify weaknesses.

Monitoring the implementation of the Internal Audit Plan and its activities

To identify areas of non-compliance and implement corrective action.

Perform audit procedures to verify that controls are operating through monitoring andevaluating of internal controls.

Assist the Audit and Risk Manager to identify control gaps and opportunities forimprovements.

Provide advice on internal controls and participate in enhancing internal audit standards andpractices within the HOA.

Coordinate the activities of internal audit with other assurance providers.

Lead, develop and manage the team of junior auditors or interns

Assist with the development of quality assurance programme

Monitor the implementation of recommendations and action plans that management arerequired to effect.

Perform all reasonable tasks given by the Manager

Conduct preliminary fraud assessments and coordinate forensic investigations with externalparties

Risk Management

Perform effective risk and control assessments periodically.

Work together with the Manager to conduct risk assessments, analyse risks and assist withthe enterprise risk management function

Work with risk and compliance to assist in risk management initiatives

To provide continuous support to Business Units on risk and internal control related matters

To promote and institutionalize risk awareness culture and compliance in the organisati

Develop the fraud risk register that includes mitigating measures

Governance

Give input into the development of the internal auditing policies and procedures

Work with Audit and Risk Manager to drive initiatives aimed at eliminating waste, improveproductivity and reduce operating costs within the area of responsibility.

Comply with all legislative requirements, PFMA, Treasury Regulations, BAS, DORA

Ensure sound administrative and governance services.

Assist with training and awareness to improve the organisation culture & ethics

Reporting

Assist with the preparation of quarterly reporting to the Department and National Treasury

Assist with the preparation of the quarterly audit & risk reports for presentation andadoption by the EXCO, Risk and Audit Committee and Board;

Assist with the reporting of internal audit reports.

Report on progress towards implementation of audit finding recommendations and actionPlans

Qualification & Experience

Degree or equivalent qualification in Internal Auditing

A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in Internal Auditing

Experience in a PFMA Public Entity’s

Valid membership with a IIA professional body

Desired Skills:

Internal Auditing

5 years internal auditing experience

PFMA

IIA

Institute of Internal Auditors professional body

Governance

Risk Management

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years National Government

2 to 5 years Internal Auditing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Public sector

