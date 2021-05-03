Internal Marketing Specialist

ROLE PURPOSE

The purpose of this role is to develop and implement employee marketing, engagement, communication plans, campaigns and initiatives that support the Brand and the Group Wide Services business objectives.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

Keep abreast of trends and best practices within the employee marketing and communication field.

Partner with clients and stakeholders and provide expertise on packaging campaigns for employee marketing purposes.

Contribute to the development of employee marketing strategies.

Draft and implement employee marketing, engagement and communication plans.

Continuously improve the effectiveness of campaigns and channels used to drive engagement.

Work collaboratively with Group Exco, and Business Heads to provide effective, professional and efficient service.

Manage the internal clients expectations, and ensure delivery of timeous execution and completion of campaigns and initiatives.

Liaise with stakeholders in order to obtain business strategy briefs, and convert those into internal campaigns and messaging requirements.

Project manage end-to-end internal campaigns on behalf of stakeholders , managing delivery across operational teams across the Group.

Draft clear and briefs in response to client needs.

Inspire creative collaboration and interpretation of business goals and convert into engaging, creative communication.

Responsible for conceptual creative development of ideas , themes, messaging and campaigns (including writing) for the respective campaign channels.

Content conceptualisation across a variety of channels, particularly digital for resonance with audiences working remotely.

Curate content, write, publish and distribute various newsletters.

Conceptualise and develop creative concepts and engagement tactics for employee events.

Engage, monitor, influence and work closely with the full marketing value chain to deliver high quality marketing initiatives.

Collaborate with marketing colleagues for cohesive integration of campaigns that have an external component.

Management of all internal communication platforms.

Monitoring and Evaluation of campaigns to track against objectives and identify corrective measures.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

BA Communication or Marketing degree

Degree/ Honours in Communications or Marketing (Desirable)

5 -7 years’ experience in a similar role

Employee/Internal marketing experience (Advantageous)

Project management/coordination experience (Desirable)

Experience within Financial Services or FMCG specifically (Advantageous)

Experience working with creative partners in the development of marketing campaigns

Demonstrate an ability to lead teams in the delivery of a unified task

