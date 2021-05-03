Internal Sales

May 3, 2021

Large automitive parts company seeks an experienced internal sales candidate with excellent Engineering knowledge.

  • To ensure daily sales targets are achieved.
  • Analysing of GP reports and implementing corrective actions if necessary
  • Maintaining pricing contract. Update internal price list
  • Identify and targeting new customers from and internal perspective
  • Analysing of sales reports. Controlling and processing of off-line invoices and updating register
  • Training of internal sales staff on products, processes and systems
  • Cash sales custodian
  • Issuing of non-conformances and ensuring corrective actions are taken
  • Handling service-related issues. Ensuring customers satisfaction is always achieved

Minimum Requirements:

  • Sales experience in Engineering Field
  • Good communication skills
  • Organisation skills
  • People orientated
  • Computer literacy
  • 1 – 2 years’ experience
  • Matric

Desired Skills:

  • sales
  • Commucation
  • People Skills
  • GP Reports
  • Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

