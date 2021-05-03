Large automitive parts company seeks an experienced internal sales candidate with excellent Engineering knowledge.
- To ensure daily sales targets are achieved.
- Analysing of GP reports and implementing corrective actions if necessary
- Maintaining pricing contract. Update internal price list
- Identify and targeting new customers from and internal perspective
- Analysing of sales reports. Controlling and processing of off-line invoices and updating register
- Training of internal sales staff on products, processes and systems
- Cash sales custodian
- Issuing of non-conformances and ensuring corrective actions are taken
- Handling service-related issues. Ensuring customers satisfaction is always achieved
Minimum Requirements:
- Sales experience in Engineering Field
- Good communication skills
- Organisation skills
- People orientated
- Computer literacy
- 1 – 2 years’ experience
- Matric
Desired Skills:
- sales
- Commucation
- People Skills
- GP Reports
- Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus