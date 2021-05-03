Java Developer (Senior)

Education and Experience

Minimum

Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications

6 years Java systems development experienc

Java EE knowledge and experienc

Experience with SOAP and REST services

Preferred

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)

Angular Framewor

Spring Framewor

ORM/Hibernate/JPA experienc

JMS, Tibco EMS experienc

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledg

SOAP and REST (XML/JSON

Experience with Business Rules Management Framework

Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Advantageous

Honours degree

DevOps/Continuous integration

Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

