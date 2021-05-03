Java Developer (Senior)

Education and Experience

Minimum

  • Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications
  • 6 years Java systems development experienc
  • Java EE knowledge and experienc
  • Experience with SOAP and REST services

Preferred

  • IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)
  • Angular Framewor
  • Spring Framewor
  • ORM/Hibernate/JPA experienc
  • JMS, Tibco EMS experienc
  • Oracle and PL/SQL knowledg
  • SOAP and REST (XML/JSON
  • Experience with Business Rules Management Framework
  • Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Advantageous

  • Honours degree
  • DevOps/Continuous integration
  • Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)

