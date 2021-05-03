Java Developer (Senior)

Education and Experience
Minimum
- Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications
- 6 years Java systems development experienc
- Java EE knowledge and experienc
- Experience with SOAP and REST services
Preferred
- IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)
- Angular Framewor
- Spring Framewor
- ORM/Hibernate/JPA experienc
- JMS, Tibco EMS experienc
- Oracle and PL/SQL knowledg
- SOAP and REST (XML/JSON
- Experience with Business Rules Management Framework
- Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)
Advantageous
- Honours degree
- DevOps/Continuous integration
- Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)
