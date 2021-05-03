Jnr trainee Accountant at Fourier Recruitment

May 3, 2021

WellKnown Accounting Firma Based in Benoni Seeks Jnr Trainee Accountant

Minimum Requirements

  • BCom degree OR studying towards BCom degree OR wanting to start studying towards BCom degree.
  • Grade 12 (Maths & Accounting)
  • Wanting to START SAICA articles.
  • Some work experience is beneficial
  • Non-smoker (non-negotiable)
  • Must have own transport and valid driver / learners license
  • Must live within a 30 km radius of Benoni

