Jnr trainee Accountant at Fourier Recruitment

WellKnown Accounting Firma Based in Benoni Seeks Jnr Trainee Accountant
- BCom degree OR studying towards BCom degree OR wanting to start studying towards BCom degree.
- Grade 12 (Maths & Accounting)
- Wanting to START SAICA articles.
- Some work experience is beneficial
- Non-smoker (non-negotiable)
- Must have own transport and valid driver / learners license
- Must live within a 30 km radius of Benoni
Minimum Requirements
