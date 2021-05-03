Junior Database Administrator (Cape Town) R10,000 – R13,000 PM
South African’s top Property Investment company is looking for a Junior Database Administrator to join their amazing company!
You will be responsible amongst other duties for the following:
- Provide advice and guidance as the subject matter expert to ensure successful ongoing usage and adoption
- Design and develop innovative solutions to employee requirements using Smartsheet.
- Deliver web-based training to user groups to support organizational adoption.
- Undertake discovery and education activities to identify opportunities for Smartsheet usage across organizational functions and processes.
- Function as a frontline technical resource for “best practice” and informal employee questions
- Engaging with employee support as an employee advocate to ensure speedy resolution of employee issues.
- Engaging with Product management as the employee advocate on product roadmap discussions
- Maintain current functional and technical knowledge of Smartsheet service.
- Help to document best practices in developing and using Smartsheet.
- Deliver and exceed on all performance targets.
- Responsible for database administration, data clean up, confirming data integrity, data analysis, data management and data control.
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Diploma in IT or similar
- Certificate in MS Office Suite
- Certificate in Excel
Skills and experience:
- 2-4 years’ experience assisting in a similar role
- Successfully managed employee engagements to completion and employee satisfaction
- Excellent analytical skills & problem-solving skills, combined with the ability to provide quick resolution to problems.
- Exceptional verbal and written organizational, presentation, and communication skills.
- Business Acumen
- Deadline driven.
- Needs to be able to multitask
This position could be based either in Cape Town or Pretoria.
Email your CV and Portfolio links to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Administration
- Data Analysis
- Database
- Excel
- Database Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
South African’s top Property Investment company