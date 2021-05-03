Junior Frontend PHP Developer

We are looking for a dynamic and open-minded junior PHP Developer who is looking to grow with the company.

This is a fast paced and demanding environment, but the reward of success will outweigh this.

Requirements:

At least 2 years PHP development experience

Experience with PHP, Python, CSS, HTML and JavaScript.

Experience in production and maintenance of websites and web application user interfaces.

Testing experience

Producing clean, efficient code based on specifications.

You have the following characteristics:

Hard working

Dynamic

Open minded

Able to function in a fast-paced environment

Adaptable

Positive mindset

Prolem solver

Desired Skills:

PHP

Python

CSS

HTML

JavaScript

testing

PHP Development

PHPUnit

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Company Culture:

There is good communication and engagement between all member of staff. They offer a positive and encouraging company culture. The team works hard, and there are no clock watchers. They are a forward-thinking organisation who likes to evolve with the times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentives over and above salary

