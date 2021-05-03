Junior Frontend PHP Developer

May 3, 2021

We are looking for a dynamic and open-minded junior PHP Developer who is looking to grow with the company.

This is a fast paced and demanding environment, but the reward of success will outweigh this.

Requirements:

  • At least 2 years PHP development experience
  • Experience with PHP, Python, CSS, HTML and JavaScript.
  • Experience in production and maintenance of websites and web application user interfaces.
  • Testing experience
  • Producing clean, efficient code based on specifications.

You have the following characteristics:

  • Hard working
  • Dynamic
  • Open minded
  • Able to function in a fast-paced environment
  • Adaptable
  • Positive mindset
  • Prolem solver

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Python
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • testing
  • PHP Development
  • PHPUnit

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Company Culture:

There is good communication and engagement between all member of staff. They offer a positive and encouraging company culture. The team works hard, and there are no clock watchers. They are a forward-thinking organisation who likes to evolve with the times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Incentives over and above salary

