Junior Frontend PHP Developer

We are looking for a dynamic and open-minded junior PHP Developer who is looking to grow with the company.
This is a fast paced and demanding environment, but the reward of success will outweigh this.
Requirements:
- At least 2 years PHP development experience
- Experience with PHP, Python, CSS, HTML and JavaScript.
- Experience in production and maintenance of websites and web application user interfaces.
- Testing experience
- Producing clean, efficient code based on specifications.
You have the following characteristics:
- Hard working
- Dynamic
- Open minded
- Able to function in a fast-paced environment
- Adaptable
- Positive mindset
- Prolem solver
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Python
- CSS
- HTML
- JavaScript
- testing
- PHP Development
- PHPUnit
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Company Culture:
There is good communication and engagement between all member of staff. They offer a positive and encouraging company culture. The team works hard, and there are no clock watchers. They are a forward-thinking organisation who likes to evolve with the times.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentives over and above salary