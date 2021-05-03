Junior Ops Analyst at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Junior Ops Analyst
Department: Customer
Location: Pinetown, Durban
General
Accountable to: TBC
Direct reports: None
Purpose of the Role :
To analyse, monitor, support and report on the End-to-End Customer Service Delivery Customer Experience (CX).
Key Responsibilities
- End-to-End Service delivery problem detection, root cause analysis and resolution.
- End-to-End Service delivery problem and change co-ordination.
- End-to-End Service Delivery Process mapping and operationalisation (Implementation).
- Customer Service (Customer Experience) Agent support Training.
- Analyse and support Operational Customer Service Delivery processes
- Analyze Service Delivery data and information to identify bottle necks and Service Delivery improvements.
- Work closely with and collaborate with various teams (Internal and External) achieve outcomes based on Customer Experience goals
- Recommend Service Delivery performance improvements
- Enhance Service Delivery workflows
- Keep updated on industry and market trends related to Service Delivery.
Knowledge and Experience:
- Matric
- 5 to 7 years experience in an operations environment
- 2 to 5 years working in the capacity an Operations Analyst with experience in Operational Problem Source Identification and Analysis and setting up Service Delivery Processes, Dashboards.
Skill Competencies:
- Excel Advanced – How to use and create Pivot Tables
- Data Analysis and Trending
- Create process Flows
- Problem Analysis
- Developing and providing Training.
- Excellent operational service delivery analytical skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- High proficiency in Microsoft Office applications especially Excel and working with Pivot Tables.
- Must be able to work with minimal supervision
- Good interpersonal skills working with different support and Technical levels.
- Logical Thinker
- Workflow management skills
- Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines
Personal Characteristics:
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Emotionally resilient
- Courageous
- Own It Do It Now