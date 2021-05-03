Junior Ops Analyst at The Unlimited Group

May 3, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Junior Ops Analyst

Department: Customer

Location: Pinetown, Durban

General

Accountable to: TBC

Direct reports: None

Purpose of the Role :

To analyse, monitor, support and report on the End-to-End Customer Service Delivery Customer Experience (CX).

Key Responsibilities

  • End-to-End Service delivery problem detection, root cause analysis and resolution.
  • End-to-End Service delivery problem and change co-ordination.
  • End-to-End Service Delivery Process mapping and operationalisation (Implementation).
  • Customer Service (Customer Experience) Agent support Training.
  • Analyse and support Operational Customer Service Delivery processes
  • Analyze Service Delivery data and information to identify bottle necks and Service Delivery improvements.
  • Work closely with and collaborate with various teams (Internal and External) achieve outcomes based on Customer Experience goals
  • Recommend Service Delivery performance improvements
  • Enhance Service Delivery workflows
  • Keep updated on industry and market trends related to Service Delivery.

Knowledge and Experience:

  • Matric
  • 5 to 7 years experience in an operations environment
  • 2 to 5 years working in the capacity an Operations Analyst with experience in Operational Problem Source Identification and Analysis and setting up Service Delivery Processes, Dashboards.

Skill Competencies:

  • Excel Advanced – How to use and create Pivot Tables
  • Data Analysis and Trending
  • Create process Flows
  • Problem Analysis
  • Developing and providing Training.
  • Excellent operational service delivery analytical skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
  • High proficiency in Microsoft Office applications especially Excel and working with Pivot Tables.
  • Must be able to work with minimal supervision
  • Good interpersonal skills working with different support and Technical levels.
  • Logical Thinker
  • Workflow management skills
  • Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines

Personal Characteristics:

  • Conscious
  • Vulnerable
  • Emotionally resilient
  • Courageous
  • Own It Do It Now

