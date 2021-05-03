Junior Process Analyst

Excellent monthly incentive paid on top of basic salary.

Company is in absolute growth and THIS IS THE TIME TO JOIN!

Add value to business process management and improvement.

EE Role

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

In-depth understanding of business processes and process improvement methodologies

Testing and QA of business processes to ensure efficiency and productivity

Define business process and activity SLAs

Liaise with management to continuously evaluate business processes and eliminate inefficiencies

Liaise with business analysts and give input to business process design and modelling

Responsible for efficient business process monitoring and execution

Maintain process catalogue

Report and data analysis

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A dynamic and vibrant player in South Africa’s life insurance industry.

