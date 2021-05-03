Junior Process Analyst

Excellent monthly incentive paid on top of basic salary.
Company is in absolute growth and THIS IS THE TIME TO JOIN!
Add value to business process management and improvement.
EE Role
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- In-depth understanding of business processes and process improvement methodologies
- Testing and QA of business processes to ensure efficiency and productivity
- Define business process and activity SLAs
- Liaise with management to continuously evaluate business processes and eliminate inefficiencies
- Liaise with business analysts and give input to business process design and modelling
- Responsible for efficient business process monitoring and execution
- Maintain process catalogue
- Report and data analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A dynamic and vibrant player in South Africa’s life insurance industry.