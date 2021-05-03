Position: Laboratory Area Manager
Location: Pretoria
Salary: R 100 000 per month
Purpose of the position:
To manage the processes, operations, and employees of the Laboratory, together with the RMP, to ensure all strategic business goals are met.
Key performance areas:
- Manage and coordinate all Laboratory projects to ensure strategic goals are met.
- To analyse and implement general Laboratory processes and procedures with a focus on continuous improvement.
- Compile and manage short and long-term Laboratory strategic goals and ensure alignment with company strategic objectives.
- Assist Lab Managers and TQM to manage the accreditation processes to ensure standards are maintained, including Laboratory occupational health and safety and waste management.
- To provide management development and assistance to Laboratory managers to ensure department growth and profitability, enhance talent management and also ensure employee well-being is attained – within the existing HR policies and procedures.
- To work with and ensure Laboratory alignment and implementation of directives and objectives of the Laboratory Support Services Departments.
Qualifications:
Required (not-negotiable):
- National Diploma – Medical Technology
- HPCSA registration as a Medical technologist
- Management diploma
- Project management qualification
Advantageous (nice to have):
- Additional Medical Technologist qualification (Clinical Pathology or dual specialist qualification)
- Management degree / Business qualification
- Training management qualification
Experience:
Required (not-negotiable):
- 10 years experience in Pathology laboratory
- 5 years of Laboratory management experience at a senior level
- Demonstrable project management experience
- Inventory management experience
Advantageous (nice to have):
- Experience with Information technology where it pertains to laboratory information systems
- Quality management experience
- Training management experience
Desired Skills:
- Advanced knowledge of MS Office
- Knowledge of the BCEA
- Knowledge of the HPCSA regulations
- Knowledge of the OSH Act
- Knowledge of accreditation processes/procedures – ISO 15189 and ISO 17025
- Basic Meditech knowledge
- Advanced Knowledge of the Meditech
- Financial Acumen
- Communication skills
- Presentation skills
- Negotiation skills
- Project Management
- Training Skills
- Report writing
- Problem solving
- Coaching and mentoring skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma