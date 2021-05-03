Laboratory Area Manager

May 3, 2021

Position: Laboratory Area Manager
Location: Pretoria
Salary: R 100 000 per month

Purpose of the position:

To manage the processes, operations, and employees of the Laboratory, together with the RMP, to ensure all strategic business goals are met.

Key performance areas:

  • Manage and coordinate all Laboratory projects to ensure strategic goals are met.
  • To analyse and implement general Laboratory processes and procedures with a focus on continuous improvement.
  • Compile and manage short and long-term Laboratory strategic goals and ensure alignment with company strategic objectives.
  • Assist Lab Managers and TQM to manage the accreditation processes to ensure standards are maintained, including Laboratory occupational health and safety and waste management.
  • To provide management development and assistance to Laboratory managers to ensure department growth and profitability, enhance talent management and also ensure employee well-being is attained – within the existing HR policies and procedures.
  • To work with and ensure Laboratory alignment and implementation of directives and objectives of the Laboratory Support Services Departments.

Qualifications:

Required (not-negotiable):

  • National Diploma – Medical Technology
  • HPCSA registration as a Medical technologist
  • Management diploma
  • Project management qualification

Advantageous (nice to have):

  • Additional Medical Technologist qualification (Clinical Pathology or dual specialist qualification)
  • Management degree / Business qualification
  • Training management qualification

Experience:

Required (not-negotiable):

  • 10 years experience in Pathology laboratory
  • 5 years of Laboratory management experience at a senior level
  • Demonstrable project management experience
  • Inventory management experience

Advantageous (nice to have):

  • Experience with Information technology where it pertains to laboratory information systems
  • Quality management experience
  • Training management experience

Desired Skills:

  • Advanced knowledge of MS Office
  • Knowledge of the BCEA
  • Knowledge of the HPCSA regulations
  • Knowledge of the OSH Act
  • Knowledge of accreditation processes/procedures – ISO 15189 and ISO 17025
  • Basic Meditech knowledge
  • Advanced Knowledge of the Meditech
  • Financial Acumen
  • Communication skills
  • Presentation skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Project Management
  • Training Skills
  • Report writing
  • Problem solving
  • Coaching and mentoring skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position