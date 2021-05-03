Laboratory Area Manager

Position: Laboratory Area Manager

Location: Pretoria

Salary: R 100 000 per month

Purpose of the position:

To manage the processes, operations, and employees of the Laboratory, together with the RMP, to ensure all strategic business goals are met.

Key performance areas:

Manage and coordinate all Laboratory projects to ensure strategic goals are met.

To analyse and implement general Laboratory processes and procedures with a focus on continuous improvement.

Compile and manage short and long-term Laboratory strategic goals and ensure alignment with company strategic objectives.

Assist Lab Managers and TQM to manage the accreditation processes to ensure standards are maintained, including Laboratory occupational health and safety and waste management.

To provide management development and assistance to Laboratory managers to ensure department growth and profitability, enhance talent management and also ensure employee well-being is attained – within the existing HR policies and procedures.

To work with and ensure Laboratory alignment and implementation of directives and objectives of the Laboratory Support Services Departments.

Qualifications:

Required (not-negotiable):

National Diploma – Medical Technology

HPCSA registration as a Medical technologist

Management diploma

Project management qualification

Advantageous (nice to have):

Additional Medical Technologist qualification (Clinical Pathology or dual specialist qualification)

Management degree / Business qualification

Training management qualification

Experience:

Required (not-negotiable):

10 years experience in Pathology laboratory

5 years of Laboratory management experience at a senior level

Demonstrable project management experience

Inventory management experience

Advantageous (nice to have):

Experience with Information technology where it pertains to laboratory information systems

Quality management experience

Training management experience

Desired Skills:

Advanced knowledge of MS Office

Knowledge of the BCEA

Knowledge of the HPCSA regulations

Knowledge of the OSH Act

Knowledge of accreditation processes/procedures – ISO 15189 and ISO 17025

Basic Meditech knowledge

Advanced Knowledge of the Meditech

Financial Acumen

Communication skills

Presentation skills

Negotiation skills

Project Management

Training Skills

Report writing

Problem solving

Coaching and mentoring skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position