Lead Solution Architect (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The technical expertise of a Lead Solution Architect with strong C# & Azure skills is sought by a fast-paced global Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg to join its team. You will require experience with stakeholder management, mentoring junior staffers and integrating Azure offerings with 3rd party systems and the development of effective & optimal end-to-end solutions for ever-evolving business needs. Any previous Dynamics 365 and Power Platform experience will prove [URL Removed] Architecture experience in MS stack – C# and Azure.

Must be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment following DevOps/Agile methodology.

Experience integrating MS Azure offerings with 3rd party systems and developing end-end solutions for evolving business needs.

Experience with stakeholder management and mentoring junior resources.

Prior experience with Dynamics 365 & Power Platform is a plus.

Good communication skills are required.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position