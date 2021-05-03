Maintenance Manager (EE) at Headhunters

Our client, a leader in the manufacturing industry, is currently looking for a competent, motivated and qualified person to lead the Maintenance Department.

At least 10 years experience in the engineering environment specifically in the large manufacturing industry coupled with aGovernment Certificate of Competence (GCC) secures.

Key Performance Areas:

Ensure efficient breakdown maintenance is conducted on all Plant and Equipment to enable maximized uptime/production time.

An analysis of breakdowns, casualty and costs should be maintained.

An effective Planned Maintenance System must be maintained on an up yo date basis.

All Maintenance costs should be managed within the allowable budget.

All Site Service i.e. Water, Power, Air, Gas etc. should be available consistently and managed proactively in an environmentally friendly manner, minimizing usage wherever possible.

Manage of all maintenance personnel, ensuring that teamwork is evident and results are to the required standard.

Qualifications:

A tertiary qualification in Engineering.

Government Certificate of Competence (GCC).

Work Experience:

At least 10 years experience in the engineering environment specifically in the large manufacturing industry.

Proven record relating to implementation and management of projects.

Other Requirements:

Leadership qualities and strong character to lead a large Maintenance Team.

Good communication and presentation skills.

Good decision making skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Computer literacy essential.

Valid SA drivers license imperative.

In addition to our requirements we are looking for an energetic, dynamic, extremely positive person with a strong personality.

Learn more/Apply for this position