Manager Organisational Development and Skills Development

Manager Organisational Development & Skills Development

JOHANNESBURG NORTH

PERMANENT

Introduction:

Manages, plans and implements all aspects of OD and Skills Development that supports the Human Capital strategy.

Specifications

Organisational Development:

Develop and implement an organizational development intervention that will support the implementation of the Human Capital strategy

Ensure Organizational effectiveness from a people perspective

Analyse processes and procedures from a people and performance point of view

Act as a change agent providing the support and mechanism to implement major changes to the operations of the business.

Define and develop a learning and development strategy for the business

Develop and implement OD interventions and programs

Develop and implement Leadership competency framework and interventions to capacitate leadership

Develop and implement appropriate performance management policies, systems and procedures that will ensure quality performance planning and development practices across the company including the development/recommendation of optimal enabling technologies for the management of performance.

Develop and implement the competency Framework in line with the organization’s vision and Strategy

Develop and implement appropriate talent management approach for the organization

Analyse divisional processes and procedures from a people and performance point of view

Ensure that all leaders and future leaders have the necessary skills to succeed

Develop an approach to communicate and entrench organizational values

Implement succession management

Executes engagement and organizational culture initiatives/events/programs for all employees to

Advise and ensure that an appropriate organizational structure is in place to meet organizational goals

Skills Development

Manage and ensure Talent Pipeline (Bursary Programmes, Learnerships and Trainee Programmes) that support the Transformation strategy.

Manage and Ensure alignment of Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Plans with the business objective of the company

Manage and maintain Skills Development Committee

Develop and drive the implementation of Workplace Skills Plan and audit models to identify competencies, knowledge and talent gaps and develop and recommend specific programs.

Drive the implementation of the bursary, mentorship and related programmes

Manage Internal Controls and Operations

Maintain a sound budget that improves efficiency and effectiveness

Comply with PFMA Budgeting requirement

Develop and manage the OD budget in line with the annual HR deliverables and organizational strategy

Responsible for the efficient, and effective control and management of the Department’s budget and expenditure

Ensure correct supply chain processes are followed when procuring goods and services

Report on all aspects relating to budgets for the Department

Overall responsibility for the management, maintenance and safekeeping of the Department’s assets

Manage department’s risks

Identify, own and manage risks arising from operational OD & Skills development interventions

Improving internal systems and controls within the OD & Skills development department

Compile departmental and monthly reports

People Management

Manage direct reports and ensure that performance management processes are implemented. Conduct reviews on the performance of each employee.

Ensure coaching, mentorship and development of all direct reports.

Ensure safety measures within area of responsibility

Hold regular meetings to ensure alignment and delivery of HR objectives

Project Management

Successfully Manage HR Projects and ensure that all deadlines are met.

Plan resources to ensure successful execution of projects

Requirements

MINIMUM – NQF level 7 HRM / Industrial Psychology

Qualification or equivalent – Post graduate Degree in Social Sciences/

Industrial Psychology

EXPERIENCE

OD & Change Management experience 5 years

OD Management Experience 5 Years

Desired Skills:

Organisational Development

learning and development

Skills Development

aviation industry

human capital strategy

manage internal controls and operations

People Management

Project Management

human resource management degree

industrial psychology degree

post graduate degree in social sciences

5 years organisational development and change management experience

OD

5 years organisational management experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Aviation Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position