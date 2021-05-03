Manager Organisational Development and Skills Development

Manager Organisational Development & Skills Development
JOHANNESBURG NORTH
PERMANENT
Introduction:
Manages, plans and implements all aspects of OD and Skills Development that supports the Human Capital strategy.
Specifications
Organisational Development:
- Develop and implement an organizational development intervention that will support the implementation of the Human Capital strategy
- Ensure Organizational effectiveness from a people perspective
- Analyse processes and procedures from a people and performance point of view
- Act as a change agent providing the support and mechanism to implement major changes to the operations of the business.
- Define and develop a learning and development strategy for the business
- Develop and implement OD interventions and programs
- Develop and implement Leadership competency framework and interventions to capacitate leadership
- Develop and implement appropriate performance management policies, systems and procedures that will ensure quality performance planning and development practices across the company including the development/recommendation of optimal enabling technologies for the management of performance.
- Develop and implement the competency Framework in line with the organization’s vision and Strategy
- Develop and implement appropriate talent management approach for the organization
- Analyse divisional processes and procedures from a people and performance point of view
- Ensure that all leaders and future leaders have the necessary skills to succeed
- Develop an approach to communicate and entrench organizational values
- Implement succession management
- Executes engagement and organizational culture initiatives/events/programs for all employees to
- Advise and ensure that an appropriate organizational structure is in place to meet organizational goals
Skills Development
- Manage and ensure Talent Pipeline (Bursary Programmes, Learnerships and Trainee Programmes) that support the Transformation strategy.
- Manage and Ensure alignment of Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Plans with the business objective of the company
- Manage and maintain Skills Development Committee
- Develop and drive the implementation of Workplace Skills Plan and audit models to identify competencies, knowledge and talent gaps and develop and recommend specific programs.
- Drive the implementation of the bursary, mentorship and related programmes
Manage Internal Controls and Operations
- Maintain a sound budget that improves efficiency and effectiveness
- Comply with PFMA Budgeting requirement
- Develop and manage the OD budget in line with the annual HR deliverables and organizational strategy
- Responsible for the efficient, and effective control and management of the Department’s budget and expenditure
- Ensure correct supply chain processes are followed when procuring goods and services
- Report on all aspects relating to budgets for the Department
- Overall responsibility for the management, maintenance and safekeeping of the Department’s assets
- Manage department’s risks
- Identify, own and manage risks arising from operational OD & Skills development interventions
- Improving internal systems and controls within the OD & Skills development department
- Compile departmental and monthly reports
People Management
- Manage direct reports and ensure that performance management processes are implemented. Conduct reviews on the performance of each employee.
- Ensure coaching, mentorship and development of all direct reports.
- Ensure safety measures within area of responsibility
- Hold regular meetings to ensure alignment and delivery of HR objectives
Project Management
- Successfully Manage HR Projects and ensure that all deadlines are met.
- Plan resources to ensure successful execution of projects
Requirements
- MINIMUM – NQF level 7 HRM / Industrial Psychology
- Qualification or equivalent – Post graduate Degree in Social Sciences/
Industrial Psychology
EXPERIENCE
OD & Change Management experience 5 years
OD Management Experience 5 Years
Desired Skills:
- Organisational Development
- learning and development
- Skills Development
- aviation industry
- human capital strategy
- manage internal controls and operations
- People Management
- Project Management
- human resource management degree
- industrial psychology degree
- post graduate degree in social sciences
- 5 years organisational development and change management experience
- OD
- 5 years organisational management experience
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Aviation Industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund