Manager Organisational Development and Skills Development

May 3, 2021

  • Manages, plans and implements all aspects of OD and Skills Development that supports the Human Capital strategy.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • NQF level 7 HRM / Industrial Psychology qualification
  • Ideal: Post graduate Degree in Social Sciences/Industrial Psychology
  • OD and Change Management experience 5 Year(s)
  • OD Management Experience 5 Year(s)

POSITION OUTPUTS
Organisational Development:

  • Develop and implement an organizational development intervention that will support the implementation of the Human Capital strategy
  • Ensure Organizational effectiveness from a people perspective
  • Analyse processes and procedures from a people and performance point of view
  • Act as a change agent providing the support and mechanism to implement major changes to the operations of the business.
  • Define and develop a learning and development strategy for the business
  • Develop and implement OD interventions and programs
  • Develop and implement Leadership competency framework and interventions to capacitate the company Leadership
  • Develop and implement appropriate performance management policies, systems and procedures that will ensure quality performance planning and development practices across the company including the development/recommendation of optimal enabling technologies for the management of performance.
  • Develop and implement the company competency Framework in line with the organization’s vision and strategy
  • Develop and implement appropriate talent management approach for the organization
  • Analyse divisional processes and procedures from a people and performance point of view
  • Ensure that all leaders and future leaders have the necessary skills to succeed.
  • Develop an approach to communicate and entrench organizational values
  • Implement succession management
  • Executes engagement and organizational culture initiatives/events/programs for all employees to cultivate a positive company culture.
  • Advise and ensure that an appropriate organizational structure is in place to meet organizational goals.

Skills Development:

  • Manage and ensure Talent Pipeline (Bursaries Programmes, Learnerships and Trainee Programmes) that support the com Transformation strategy.
  • Manage and Ensure alignment of Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Plans with the business objective of the company
  • Manage and maintain Skills Development Committee
  • Develop and drive the implementation of Workplace Skills Plan and audit models to identify competencies, knowledge and talent gaps and develop and recommend specific programs.
  • Drive the implementation of the bursary, mentorship and related programmes

Manage Internal Controls and Operations:

  • Maintain a sound budget that improves efficiency and effectiveness
  • Comply with PFMA Budgeting requirement
  • Develop and manage the OD budget in line with the annual HR deliverables and organisational strategy.
  • Responsible for the efficient, and effective control and management of the Department’s budget and expenditure
  • Ensure correct supply chain processes are followed when procuring goods and services
  • Report on all aspects relating to budgets for the Department
  • Overall responsibility for the management, maintenance and safekeeping of the Department’s assets
  • Manage department’s risks
  • Identify, own and manage risks arising from operational OD & Skills development interventions
  • Improving internal systems and controls within the OD & Skills development department
  • Compile departmental and monthly reports

People Management:

  • Manage direct reports and ensure that performance management processes are implemented. Conduct reviews on the performance of each employee.
  • Ensure coaching, mentorship and development of all direct reports.
  • Ensure safety measures within area of responsibility
  • Hold regular meetings to ensure alignment and delivery of HR objectives

Project Management:

  • Successfully Manage HR Projects and ensure that all deadlines are met.
  • Plan resources to ensure successful execution of projects

Desired Skills:

  • organizational development
  • Skills Development
  • Human Capital strategy
  • Change Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position