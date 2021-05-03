Manager Organisational Development and Skills Development

- Manages, plans and implements all aspects of OD and Skills Development that supports the Human Capital strategy.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- NQF level 7 HRM / Industrial Psychology qualification
- Ideal: Post graduate Degree in Social Sciences/Industrial Psychology
- OD and Change Management experience 5 Year(s)
- OD Management Experience 5 Year(s)
POSITION OUTPUTS
Organisational Development:
- Develop and implement an organizational development intervention that will support the implementation of the Human Capital strategy
- Ensure Organizational effectiveness from a people perspective
- Analyse processes and procedures from a people and performance point of view
- Act as a change agent providing the support and mechanism to implement major changes to the operations of the business.
- Define and develop a learning and development strategy for the business
- Develop and implement OD interventions and programs
- Develop and implement Leadership competency framework and interventions to capacitate the company Leadership
- Develop and implement appropriate performance management policies, systems and procedures that will ensure quality performance planning and development practices across the company including the development/recommendation of optimal enabling technologies for the management of performance.
- Develop and implement the company competency Framework in line with the organization’s vision and strategy
- Develop and implement appropriate talent management approach for the organization
- Analyse divisional processes and procedures from a people and performance point of view
- Ensure that all leaders and future leaders have the necessary skills to succeed.
- Develop an approach to communicate and entrench organizational values
- Implement succession management
- Executes engagement and organizational culture initiatives/events/programs for all employees to cultivate a positive company culture.
- Advise and ensure that an appropriate organizational structure is in place to meet organizational goals.
Skills Development:
- Manage and ensure Talent Pipeline (Bursaries Programmes, Learnerships and Trainee Programmes) that support the com Transformation strategy.
- Manage and Ensure alignment of Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Plans with the business objective of the company
- Manage and maintain Skills Development Committee
- Develop and drive the implementation of Workplace Skills Plan and audit models to identify competencies, knowledge and talent gaps and develop and recommend specific programs.
- Drive the implementation of the bursary, mentorship and related programmes
Manage Internal Controls and Operations:
- Maintain a sound budget that improves efficiency and effectiveness
- Comply with PFMA Budgeting requirement
- Develop and manage the OD budget in line with the annual HR deliverables and organisational strategy.
- Responsible for the efficient, and effective control and management of the Department’s budget and expenditure
- Ensure correct supply chain processes are followed when procuring goods and services
- Report on all aspects relating to budgets for the Department
- Overall responsibility for the management, maintenance and safekeeping of the Department’s assets
- Manage department’s risks
- Identify, own and manage risks arising from operational OD & Skills development interventions
- Improving internal systems and controls within the OD & Skills development department
- Compile departmental and monthly reports
People Management:
- Manage direct reports and ensure that performance management processes are implemented. Conduct reviews on the performance of each employee.
- Ensure coaching, mentorship and development of all direct reports.
- Ensure safety measures within area of responsibility
- Hold regular meetings to ensure alignment and delivery of HR objectives
Project Management:
- Successfully Manage HR Projects and ensure that all deadlines are met.
- Plan resources to ensure successful execution of projects
