MATERIAL TECHNICAL ADVISOR -Mozambique

This role is Open to Mozambican Nationals Only

Role Summary/Purpose

Lead activities on optimization, implementation, inventory control and productivity for a Services agreement. Own measurements for units waiting on material at all contract service sites. Establish and manage all bills of materials for all Maintenance and scheduled overhauls events, including source and customer interfaces. . Includes activities such as processing transactions, managing processes, material management, site operations, or warehouse logistics & shipping. Lead eServices initiatives for services organization. Design and implement processes and systems based on LEAN Six Sigma for control and replenishment of material. Responsible for executive presentations with both the clients, and internal management.

Qualifications/Requirements

At least 5 years work experience, 3 years minimum in material /operations management.

Excellent Microsoft office application skill set – Computer skills (Access, Excel and PowerPoint).

Ability to understand financials, invoicing and controllership of expenditures.

Hands on approach with managing all aspects of operations.

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Responsibilities

Full responsibility over the Material Planning for the Service Agreement

Responsibility for planning of all onsite and offsite material at all the contracted service locations

Leadership of process, metrics, compliance, EHS and improvement.

Daily up-dates on the availability of Material Planning changes and impacts.

Maintain appropriate communication with the Materials team.

Update eService BOMs in line with Superseded parts along with Managing the part supersedes process.

Assist in Material ordering and scheduling.

Develop and grow the relationship between onsite Material personnel.

Check and update the operation procedures around Material Planning as needed.

Prepare, review and follow up the metrics for the Materials & work closely with the Material Leaders.

Daily checks in the ERP system for materials requests and demands.

Work to insure the availability and adequate stocking of materials to support the operations.

Function as a focal point for interaction with engineering, parts, repair points to ensure timely service, supply and reliability.

Highlight any emergency situations concerning the safety, quality and production and Material issues to the Material Leaders and provide proposed solutions.

Ensure the safety and security of all materials.

Planning/Forecasting

Identify stocking opportunities – Stock / As Required Plan, Consolidation Plans

Managing part supersedes.

Total Inventory dollars.

Turns Results -know how to calculate.

Monitor Excess Inventory Reports & Identify Reductions and assist with eScrap process.

Pool management.

Must be adaptable to flexible travel and work schedules.

Back-up the Material Leaders when needed.

All other tasks and actions and/or projects as directed by the Accounts as requird.

Desired Characteristics

Prior experience in Railway Industry or in manufacturing environment is strongly preferred.

Understanding of field sales/service delivery processes

BEng or BSc

Ability to influence decisions and work well within a team

Demonstrated leadership values and growth traits

Independent worker

Six Sigma trained, strong analytical skills, proven project management skills.

Desired Skills:

Railway Industry or in manufacturing environmen

Six Sigma trained

strong analytical skills

proven project management skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

