MATRIC IS OUR MINIMUM REQUIREMENT!!! WE WILL TRAIN YOU!!! at Gro-direct Rustenburg

This position is open to candidates with a flair for sales!!!
The sales agent will be responsible for building their own teams and developing their skills set.
Requirements:
- Matric o Available immediately o Ability to meet sales goals o Punctual, professional and dedicated o Highly organized and detail oriented
- Possesses effective communication skills to develop and maintain relationships with customers, peers and management
- Team work oriented with the ability to work in a learning environment
If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Sales Person
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg