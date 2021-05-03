MATRIC IS OUR MINIMUM REQUIREMENT!!! WE WILL TRAIN YOU!!! at Gro-direct Rustenburg

This position is open to candidates with a flair for sales!!!

The sales agent will be responsible for building their own teams and developing their skills set.

Requirements:

Matric o Available immediately o Ability to meet sales goals o Punctual, professional and dedicated o Highly organized and detail oriented

Possesses effective communication skills to develop and maintain relationships with customers, peers and management

Team work oriented with the ability to work in a learning environment

If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Sales Person

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

Learn more/Apply for this position