Medical Sales Representative – Oncology (Garden Route)

Position Type: 6 months contract
Sector: Pharmaceutical Industry
Sales Region: Garden Route
Location: Western Cape
Our dynamic pharmaceutical industry client requires a Medical Sales Representative in Oncology. This 6 month contract position will be accountable for the Garden Route region.
Please note only applicants with similar experience in Oncology will be considered.
Requirements for this opportunity, but not limited to:
Due to the nature of this position Non-negotiable Degree in: BSc or and equivalent Health Sciences qualification along with:
- Minimum of 3-5 years Proven Track Record in a similar role specialising within the pharmaceutical or Medical industry
- Liaise with Health Professionals
- Promote products and build relationships with targeted customers to generate sales
- Valid Driver’s License and reliable vehicle – non negotiable
Please apply to [Email Address Removed] (no spaces when emailing) or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire.
Supporting documents to accompany CV:
- Copies of qualifications (including Matric)
- Valid Driver’s License
Contact will be made with candidates who meet the above criteria and have experience in the relevant sector
Desired Skills:
