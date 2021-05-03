Medical Sales Representative – Oncology (Garden Route)

Position Type: 6 months contract

Sector: Pharmaceutical Industry

Sales Region: Garden Route

Location: Western Cape

Our dynamic pharmaceutical industry client requires a Medical Sales Representative in Oncology. This 6 month contract position will be accountable for the Garden Route region.

Please note only applicants with similar experience in Oncology will be considered.

Requirements for this opportunity, but not limited to:

Due to the nature of this position Non-negotiable Degree in: BSc or and equivalent Health Sciences qualification along with:

Minimum of 3-5 years Proven Track Record in a similar role specialising within the pharmaceutical or Medical industry

Liaise with Health Professionals

Promote products and build relationships with targeted customers to generate sales

Valid Driver’s License and reliable vehicle – non negotiable

Please apply to [Email Address Removed] (no spaces when emailing) or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire.

Supporting documents to accompany CV:

Copies of qualifications (including Matric)

Valid Driver’s License

Contact will be made with candidates who meet the above criteria and have experience in the relevant sector

