Mid / Snr Training Accountant – SAICA Articles Internship at Fourier Recruitment

Well know Chartered Accounting firm based in Benoni Seeks MID/ Snr Trainee Accountant,to start or finish theirSAICA Internship
- BCom degree (alternatively studying towards BCom but then they must be in their 2nd / 3rd year of studies and have excellent marks)
- 12 18 months work experience as a trainee accountant facet of that industry)
- Grade 12
- Must come from strong Accounting or Financial back – round (Previous Experience)
If already busy with articles the youmust have at least 18 24 months of articles left before completion.
- Non-smoker (non-negotiable)
- Must have own transport and valid driver / learners license
- Must live within a 20 km radius of Benoni
Minimum Requirements
