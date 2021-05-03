Mid / Snr Training Accountant – SAICA Articles Internship at Fourier Recruitment

May 3, 2021

Well know Chartered Accounting firm based in Benoni Seeks MID/ Snr Trainee Accountant,to start or finish theirSAICA Internship

  • BCom degree (alternatively studying towards BCom but then they must be in their 2nd / 3rd year of studies and have excellent marks)
  • 12 18 months work experience as a trainee accountant facet of that industry)
  • Grade 12
  • Must come from strong Accounting or Financial back – round (Previous Experience)

If already busy with articles the youmust have at least 18 24 months of articles left before completion.

  • Non-smoker (non-negotiable)
  • Must have own transport and valid driver / learners license
  • Must live within a 20 km radius of Benoni

