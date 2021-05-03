Network Support Engineer

Job Description:

– Planning infrastructure design and implementations

– Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions

– Recommend improvements to existing solutions

– Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design

Equipment

– Implement Infrastructure under change control processes

– Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment

– Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.

– Documentation of configurations

Support

– Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites

– Monitor all networks / identify problem areas

– Manage and respond to support tickets timeously

– Troubleshooting and resolution of issues

– Monitoring performance of networks

– Working with IT support personnel

– Providing network administration and support

People Skills

– Working with Service Providers

o Ensuring that maintenance contracts are in place

– Liaison with clients in a professional manner

Excellent Communication skills with clients

Security

– Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats

– Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration

– Anti-virus installations / monitoring

– Threat detection and analysis

– Understanding of certificates

Overview

– Evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.

– Produce relevant reports for internal management

– Provide costing into budgets for projects and CAPEX

– Documentation to reflect all processes and procedures

– Define network policies and procedures

Job Requirements:

– Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4

– Information Technology – national diploma or bachelors degree (optional)

– Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware

– Drivers license minimum code 08

– Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills

– Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking

– Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)

– Fortinet / Cisco desired

– Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)

Learn more/Apply for this position