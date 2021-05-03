Network Support Engineer (Permanent) at Profile Personnel

The successful incumbent must demonstrate excellent skills in the Network Administration arena including both LAN and WAN.
Job Details:
Duties & Responsibilities Solution Design
Planning infrastructure design and implementations
Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions
Recommend improvements to existing solutions
Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design Equipment
Implement Infrastructure under change control processes
Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment
Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.
Documentation of configurations Support
Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites
Monitor all networks / identify problem areas
Manage and respond to support tickets timeously
Troubleshooting and resolution of issues
Monitoring performance of networks
Working with IT support personnel
Providing network administration and support People Skills
Working with Service Providers
Ensuring that maintenance contracts are in place
Liaison with clients in a professional manner Excellent Communication skills with clients Security
Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats
Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration
Anti-virus installations / monitoring
Threat detection and analysis
Understanding of certificates Overview
Evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.
Produce relevant reports for internal management
Provide costing into budgets for projects and CAPEX
Documentation to reflect all processes and procedures
Define network policies and procedures
