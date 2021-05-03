New Business Executive (Digital marketing and IT Software Industry) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Digital Marketing is looking for New Business Executives to join their team. To increase the Companies revenue through the acquisition of new customers, thus increasing company turnover and profits. The position focuses on direct selling to end-user customers through pro-active and cold calling. Ability skills:

Sales Skills

Sense of urgency

Presentation Skills

Effective time management skills

Customer service experience and skills

Meeting skills

AND more…

To meet and exceed monthly sales targets by sourcing new sales opportunities through prospecting activities, networking and some inbound leads

Responsible for the complete sales cycle including Prospecting potential customers Engagement with the customer to understand their needs and requirements Development of professional Proposals Commercial negotiations Closing

To meet and exceed activity level targets as per Key Performance Indicator document and execute all required activities to progress prospects into customers

Develop a thorough understanding of the products and services that the client offers and the value propositions associated with these products and services

Develop and manage strong relationships at multiple levels within prospects and customers in order to fully understand their needs and requirements.

Continuously maintain a sound knowledge of the company’s products, commercials, policies and procedures, in order to identify and progress new business opportunities that meet the company’s strategic and profitability goals

Ensures that the value of sales pipelines are maintained at a minimum level of 3 times their revenue targets

Sales Skills

Planning

Reviewing / Evaluating (Systems / Methods)

Investigating / Observing / Searching / Collecting

Analysing / Diagnosing

Problem Solving / Designing

Checking

Learning / Researching

Motivating

Representing / Selling

Writing / Administrating

Integrating / Coding / Estimating

Implementing / Co-ordinating

Minimum Requirements

Matric (Essential)

Relevant Tertiary qualification (Direable)

Own Transport with Valid Drivers licence

Knowledge of Everlytic policies and procedures (Essential)

Knowledge of digital marketing and IT software industry (Desirable)

In depth product knowledge of the software and services (Essential)

Work experience in software sales or Account Management. Preferably in the digital marketing space (Desirable)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Benefits Including Medical Aid and Provident Fund / Excluding Petrol Allowance and Cellphone Allowance

