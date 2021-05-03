A civils/plumbing business based out of Rain Farm Game Lodge on Esenembi Road, Umhlali, 4390 require a mature Christian lady to be their office administrator. Own transport essential. Knowledge and use of Quickbooks also essential.
Desired Skills:
- Reception
- debtors
- Quickbooks
- Photocopying
- Filing
- General Office Administration
- Answering Phones
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Admin Clerk
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Construction project management company