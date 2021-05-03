Office Administrator

May 3, 2021

A civils/plumbing business based out of Rain Farm Game Lodge on Esenembi Road, Umhlali, 4390 require a mature Christian lady to be their office administrator. Own transport essential. Knowledge and use of Quickbooks also essential.

Desired Skills:

  • Reception
  • debtors
  • Quickbooks
  • Photocopying
  • Filing
  • General Office Administration
  • Answering Phones

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Admin Clerk

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Construction project management company

Learn more/Apply for this position