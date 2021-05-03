O&M Senior GCC Engineer

There aren’t many of you, an O&M GCC Engineer. Want to prove me wrong!?

Is this you?

You enjoy your job and whatever process/procedure is given to you comes out a well-oiled machine. You implement, ensure compliance, and can improve procedures and method statements while tackling complex technical issues. Your support is greatly needed in both ways.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Leading a small team of engineers, you will be responsible for the engineering input and support to the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) department. To be a little more specific, they need you to focus on general machinery regulation compliance and engineering support for utility scale Solar PV plants on an international scale, not only for South Africa. To mention a few specific items; drafting, reviewing, and improving procedures and method statements for preventative and corrective maintenance to ensure compliance, troubleshooting; planning corrective actions in cases of complex events; implementing planned maintenance programs for all Solar PV plants. There will be quite a bit of travel required in line with business requirements, this description is not exhaustive of your responsibilities.

Where you’ll be doing it

In a supportive, team environment. Cape Town will be your home and your contribution to this international renewable energy leader will not go unnoticed.

What you’ll need

A degree in either electrical or mechanical engineering is non-negotiable alongside a Pr. Eng. registration. A GCC qualification will put you far above the rest. Around 10 years’ experience will be expected from power utility infrastructure project execution and operations and maintenance. Being conversant with the RSA grid code, transmission network code, distribution network code and SANS is important too. They need a professional that has worked or is working within the South African REIPPP (Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme), trained in operating and maintaining central inverters for renewable energy facilities.

What you’ll get

A market related CTC in a financially stable organization. They are passionate about renewable energy and enjoy the company of like-minded individuals, working toward a sustainable world… actually, just a sustainable Africa is good too.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Management

Operations & Maintenance

Innovative

Technical

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

