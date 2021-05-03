Outbound Sales Consultant

Job Purpose:

Conduct outbound policy sales. Initiate the customer relationship and meet various KPIs. Connect with the customer, conduct needs analysis and propose customer solutions. Consultant requires a solid knowledge of products and market, their characteristics include a focus on growth of the brand.

Education:

Matric / Grade 12 or SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)

Regulatory Exam 5 (Advantageous);

Wealth Management Qualification (Advantageous)

Experience:

2 or more years telephonic sales experience (Essential);

Experience in cold calling (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Outbound Sales

Outbound Call Centre

Sales

