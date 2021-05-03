Personal Assistant

Role Purpose:

Ensure the smooth running of the business by providing effective administrative assistance to the Provincial General Manager.

Experience and Qualifications:

Grade 12 or equivalent qualification

Office administration, secretarial or equivalent qualification

3-4 years’ relevant experience (essential)

Exposure to supporting a manager or team (desirable)

Exposure to the insurance industry (essential)

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Internal Process

Proactively manage, coordinate and maintain the diary of the line manager.

Coordinate all aspects of meetings, workshops and functions (venue logistics, catering) according to managers requirements, and within budget parameters.

Administrative support for meetings and workshops (collate, compile and distribute agendas, presentations, minutes within agreed timeframes).

Manage travel arrangements for manager, according to agreed business process and budget parameters.

Manage incoming calls and correspondence (paper and electronic), responding independently where possible and in line with authorised judgement.

Order and control refreshments, office supplies and equipment, ensuring enough stock is always available, in line with budget parameters.

Ensure files (paper and electronic) are kept in order and easily accessible by manager.

Prepare and check invoices and arrange for payments to ensure adherence to requirements and Service Level Agreements.

Ensure office equipment is regularly maintained by relevant service providers.

Monitor and respond to incoming communication on behalf of line manager, where appropriate, ensuring efficiency and timeous response.

Escalate faults and other housekeeping issues with the relevant service provider and ensure queries are resolved within agreed Service Level Agreements.

Client

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

People

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

