Personal Assistant

May 3, 2021

Role Purpose:

Ensure the smooth running of the business by providing effective administrative assistance to the Provincial General Manager.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent qualification
  • Office administration, secretarial or equivalent qualification
  • 3-4 years’ relevant experience (essential)
  • Exposure to supporting a manager or team (desirable)
  • Exposure to the insurance industry (essential)

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Internal Process

  • Proactively manage, coordinate and maintain the diary of the line manager.
  • Coordinate all aspects of meetings, workshops and functions (venue logistics, catering) according to managers requirements, and within budget parameters.
  • Administrative support for meetings and workshops (collate, compile and distribute agendas, presentations, minutes within agreed timeframes).
  • Manage travel arrangements for manager, according to agreed business process and budget parameters.
  • Manage incoming calls and correspondence (paper and electronic), responding independently where possible and in line with authorised judgement.
  • Order and control refreshments, office supplies and equipment, ensuring enough stock is always available, in line with budget parameters.
  • Ensure files (paper and electronic) are kept in order and easily accessible by manager.
  • Prepare and check invoices and arrange for payments to ensure adherence to requirements and Service Level Agreements.
  • Ensure office equipment is regularly maintained by relevant service providers.
  • Monitor and respond to incoming communication on behalf of line manager, where appropriate, ensuring efficiency and timeous response.
  • Escalate faults and other housekeeping issues with the relevant service provider and ensure queries are resolved within agreed Service Level Agreements.

Client

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

People

  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position