Personal Assistant

Experience and Qualifications:
- Grade 12 or equivalent qualification
- Office administration, secretarial or equivalent qualification
- 3-4 years’ relevant experience (essential)
- Exposure to supporting a manager or team (desirable)
- Exposure to the insurance industry (essential)
Responsibilities and Work Outputs:
Internal Process
- Proactively manage, coordinate and maintain the diary of the line manager.
- Coordinate all aspects of meetings, workshops and functions (venue logistics, catering) according to managers requirements, and within budget parameters.
- Administrative support for meetings and workshops (collate, compile and distribute agendas, presentations, minutes within agreed timeframes).
- Manage travel arrangements for manager, according to agreed business process and budget parameters.
- Manage incoming calls and correspondence (paper and electronic), responding independently where possible and in line with authorised judgement.
- Order and control refreshments, office supplies and equipment, ensuring enough stock is always available, in line with budget parameters.
- Ensure files (paper and electronic) are kept in order and easily accessible by manager.
- Prepare and check invoices and arrange for payments to ensure adherence to requirements and Service Level Agreements.
- Ensure office equipment is regularly maintained by relevant service providers.
- Monitor and respond to incoming communication on behalf of line manager, where appropriate, ensuring efficiency and timeous response.
- Escalate faults and other housekeeping issues with the relevant service provider and ensure queries are resolved within agreed Service Level Agreements.
Client
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
People
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
Finance
- Manage and reconcile expenses in line with allocated budget and within defined policy guidelines.
- Contribute to the financial planning process within area.
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Competencies Required:
- Interacting with People
- Embracing Change
- Checking things
- Making Decisions
- Team Working
- Following Procedures
- Showing Composure
- Meeting Timescales