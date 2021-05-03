Personal Assistant

May 3, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent qualification
  • Office administration, secretarial or equivalent qualification
  • 3-4 years’ relevant experience (essential)
  • Exposure to supporting a manager or team (desirable)
  • Exposure to the insurance industry (essential)

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Internal Process

  • Proactively manage, coordinate and maintain the diary of the line manager.
  • Coordinate all aspects of meetings, workshops and functions (venue logistics, catering) according to managers requirements, and within budget parameters.
  • Administrative support for meetings and workshops (collate, compile and distribute agendas, presentations, minutes within agreed timeframes).
  • Manage travel arrangements for manager, according to agreed business process and budget parameters.
  • Manage incoming calls and correspondence (paper and electronic), responding independently where possible and in line with authorised judgement.
  • Order and control refreshments, office supplies and equipment, ensuring enough stock is always available, in line with budget parameters.
  • Ensure files (paper and electronic) are kept in order and easily accessible by manager.
  • Prepare and check invoices and arrange for payments to ensure adherence to requirements and Service Level Agreements.
  • Ensure office equipment is regularly maintained by relevant service providers.
  • Monitor and respond to incoming communication on behalf of line manager, where appropriate, ensuring efficiency and timeous response.
  • Escalate faults and other housekeeping issues with the relevant service provider and ensure queries are resolved within agreed Service Level Agreements.

Client

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

People

  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.

Finance

  • Manage and reconcile expenses in line with allocated budget and within defined policy guidelines.
  • Contribute to the financial planning process within area.
  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies Required:

  • Interacting with People
  • Embracing Change
  • Checking things
  • Making Decisions
  • Team Working
  • Following Procedures
  • Showing Composure
  • Meeting Timescales

